Dropbox Review: File Sharing Made Simple

Dropbox is quick to install and use. But it doesn’t offer the same value for money or flexibility as Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive and also has a poor reputation for security.

Being early to any party has both advantages and disadvantages, but Dropbox, launched in 2007, has effectively minimized the downsides and made its maturity a major selling point.

However, this product isn’t without fault, and the likes of Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive are hot on its tail with rival pricing and more integration.

Pricing

Dropbox plans fall into two categories: Personal and Business. The paid options start from $9.99 (£7.99), but you can save money by agreeing to yearly billing.

Dropbox Personal Plans

Storage Monthly Price Annual Price 2GB $0 $0 2TB (Dropbox Plus) $11.99 $119.88 ($9.99/month) 3TB (Dropbox Professional) $19.99 $199 ($16.58/month)

Dropbox Business Plans

The Dropbox Business has three levels: Standard, Advanced and Enterprise. Enterprise (not listed in the table below) is entirely customizable, as is the price.

Storage Monthly Price* Annual Price* 3TB $15/user $12.50/user/month Unlimited $25/user/month $20/user/month

*All plans require a minimum of 3 users.

Even with the yearly payment discounts, Dropbox isn’t cheap, although the lure of unlimited storage on the higher business tiers is much more tempting. But there’s an annoying caveat here. If you sign up for unlimited storage, you actually get 3TB to start and have to ask customer service to increase the limit after hitting that wall. Feeling like Oliver Twist pleaing, “Please, sir, I want some more” regularly to get supposedly unlimited space isn’t customer-friendly and appears designed to dissuade large scale use.

Features

With 11 years of development behind it, Dropbox provides an undoubtedly slick share-and-sync solution. In all the operating systems it supports, it works in a seamless fashion where anyone who understands folders and files should be comfortable.

There is also a residential software component that keeps you informed on what recently synced to the cloud and when. Those folders you’ve chosen to synchronize can be easily adjusted and the sync selectively paused, should you be expecting a significant number of changes and don’t wish to secure them all this moment.

Folders can be shared with those that don’t have a Dropbox account, and there is an option to add Dropbox as a default location for Microsoft Office to save documents. By default, Dropbox creates a named folder and encourages the user to place any folders in there that they’d like synced. But you can switch that top level to any folder, if you don’t want to reorganize your existing folder model. The snag with this is that however you configure it, all the files must exist under a common tree structure. That’s a long way from being a sync-any-folder approach, and bending your folder hierarchy to the Dropbox system to have the files secured isn’t an ideal situation.

Along with specific operating system support for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android, there is also a web interface that allows you to access your Dropbox files from any computer that has a compliant browser.The exact feature set you get is entirely dependent on which level of Dropbox you have and how much you pay each month for that facility.

As mentioned in the section above, there are different tiers for Dropbox’s personal and business plans. Each offers different levels of storage, as well as different file history cycles and administrative tools. They all come with 256-bit AES and SSL/TLS encryption, remote device wipes and two-factor authentication. But the higher priced solutions have better support and additional storage space.

The free personal plan has just a 30-day file history, but higher tiers give a full 120-day versioning solution that is perfect for those who need to refer to previous stages of any document as to when exactly a change occurred.

The Dropbox Business model is designed for a working environment where folders can be configured to be shared between specific team members or groups and globally. Administrators are also not all at the same top tier, and responsibilities can be stratified.

Security

We are duty-bound to mention that in 2012, Dropbox had a significant security failure where the accounts of 68 million users were compromised. What was even more concerning about this breach was that the incident wasn’t made public until 2016, when the company was also indirectly linked to the NSA PRISM cloud service project.

Additionally, like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Box and others, Dropbox hasn’t implemented end-to-end encryption on storage or file sharing and doesn’t support zero-knowledge authentication.

Instead, it only has two-step verification, but the way that metadata is handled in its data centers has been criticized as leaving a potential gap for hackers to exploit. Dropbox is adamant that its solution is secure, but, as mentioned, it doesn’t have a great track record of admitting those times when it failed to protect customers.

If you want dependable security, go elsewhere. Dropbox has dropped the privacy ball so many times and so badly that its credibility in this respect is damaged, perhaps irreparably.

Performance

Dropbox has its weaknesses, but speed isn’t one of them if you configure it to use the proper amount of bandwidth. By default, Dropbox is designed not to elbow other bandwidth users on the same computer or mobile device so that it won’t impact on browsing speeds or game connections.

It’s possible to adjust these levels to get higher performance; although, you might notice the impact elsewhere. You can go unlimited bandwidth mode on both uploads and downloads, but we don’t recommend leaving it like this. If you are syncing folders for the first time, you might want to set upload with unlimited bandwidth until all the files are successfully copied to the cloud and then set a reasonable speed in Kbps based on Internet speed.

Dropbox has a block-level sync system, so minor changes to large files shouldn’t cause the entire file to be uploaded, only the changes.

Those wanting to know what sort of speed they’re likely to experience should use Speedtest.net and select an East Coast server in the U.S. as the target. If you experience low performance on this test, it is a reasonable indicator that you might experience slow syncs with Dropbox.

Bottom Line

Dropbox is firmly welded to the file-sharing model. The best thing about it is how easy it is to use, making the learning curve especially gentle.

But slightly odd is that Dropbox Business doesn’t differ much from vanilla Dropbox. Although there are more checks and balances on what users do through the service and API access to platform partners wishing to integrate their internal services to Dropbox technology. When you factor in the lack of productivity applications the inflexibility of its solution regarding folders and security concerns, for business users better cloud storage products exist.

Dropbox isn’t the cheapest cloud storage solution either. 2TB of space is as low as $9.99/month, which is undercut by Google Drive (as low as $8.33/month ). Meanwhile, Microsoft OneDrive offers 1TB for $5.83/month, and both Microsoft and Google have additional integration and functionality.

However, if simplicity is your main priority, a personal Dropbox plan is worth considering.

Image Credits: Dropbox