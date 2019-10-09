Google Drive Review: Cloud Storage for the Masses

The true strengths of Google Drive are the small army of software developers that keep it safe, evolving and relevant and the very competitive pricing for online storage that you can share with others.

As players in the cloud storage game go, Google is right up there with Microsoft and Dropbox, based on the number of users accessing its system daily.

Google Drive’s success shouldn’t be a surprise because anyone that uses an Android device will normally use the Google services, and an inherent part of that experience is Google Drive. Google gives all users 15GB of free space just for having an account with them. But when that runs out, should you invest in Google Drive and buy a Google One plan or look elsewhere?

For some, opting for Google Drive as your cloud storage solution may come down to how you feel about Google and the power it wields over the Internet and if you want to support it or back other less dominant businesses.

But regardless of your opinion of the company, Google Drive is a stellar package.

Pricing

Paid

Paid storage plans on Google are known as Google One. In addition to offering you up to 30TB of space on Google Drive, it comes with added benefits, such as Google Play credits and the option to share with up to five people.

Google One plans start with 15GB and has six paid plans. You can get a reduction of up to 17% by paying annually, rather than monthly.

Storage Price Per Month Price Per Year 15GB Free N/A 100GB $1.99/month (£1.59) $19.99 ($1.67/month) 200GB $2.99/month (£2.35) $29.99 ($2.50/month) 2TB $9.99/month (£8) $99.99 ($8.33/month) 10TB $99.99 a month (£74) N/A 20TB $199.99 a month (£148) N/A 30TB $299.99 a month (£236) N/A

Google One isn’t the very cheapest cloud storage you can get; although, it's competitive, offers a good range of capacities and relatively few restrictions on the size of files and how much you share with others. The only product that possibly offers a better deal is Microsoft OneDrive, which gives you 1TB and Office 365 for $69.99 a year ($5.83/month).

Features

Google’s cloud storage has many faces, depending on the hardware you use to access the service.

Sadly, Google hasn’t embraced Linux, which, given the origins of Android, is ironic.

For users on Android phones and tablets, it’s a mostly invisible mechanism that stores away pictures and videos that you capture so you can share them with others or keep them safe.

If you use a PC or Mac, you can install a client tool, Backup and Sync, that enables all those stored files to be synced with the computer and also syncs folders on the computer with the cloud. On Windows and Mac OS, in addition to the obvious advantage of having a backup to the Cloud, being able to sync multiple machines through this service is also very useful. Once files are stored in the cloud, they can be seen by that Google account on whatever machine they’re logged into. And the web interface means you can access the content even if you don’t have the desktop tools installed.

In 2017, Google rolled out a new application, Drive File Stream, to Google Drive as an alternative to the Backup and Sync tool. Similar to what Microsoft OneDrive offers, File Stream locates all the documents that would normally reside on the computer in the cloud, leaving only place markers on the system that are used to connect to them. Confusion can ensue if you don’t understand the feature and, for example, get on an airplane and realize that the file you need isn’t on your computer and you don’t have Internet service. Drive File Stream requires the right use case, but can be very useful for those that share a machine or switch computers regularly.

Standard document types can be edited using the G Suite web-based applications (Google Docs, Google Sheets etc.), enabling team members to collaborate on files saved in Google Drive. It’s also possible to share them with others as view-only. Changes can easily be rolled back through an inherent versioning system, and if you use Gmail or Hangouts, you can receive notifications when a file you’ve shared is modified by others.

You can store any files of any format; however, Google imposes a limit of 5TB for a single file. For most users that won’t be a significant problem.

Another limitation is that Microsoft Office documents are converted to G Suite native formats, and this format translation isn’t always perfect. How much of an issue this is will depend on how complex you make your documents, but plenty of files converted seamlessly in our experience.

Security

There is a significant elephant in the Google Drive room in terms of security: the avoidance of zero-knowledge encryption.

Without zero-knowledge encryption, Google can always read your files, because it holds the encryption keys. Some fear that Google would hand those over to government representatives if asked. How much of an issue this is to you will depend on how sensitive the files you store are.

For those that want to have their security cake and eat it, it is possible to use a localized file encryption tool, like Symantec’s PGP or Boxcryptor and store the encrypted output on Google Drive. In this scenario, Google could hand over the file to anyone, but without the encryption key it would still be inaccessible.

On the brighter side of Google’s approach to security, Google Drive features a transmission encryption model and two-factor authentication, giving users more confidence that outsides aren’t accessing their files. Those on the Business or Enterprise versions also get comprehensive logs about who accessed each file, what they did and when.

Also notable, Google has one of the biggest security development teams working constantly to make incursions less likely everyday.

Performance

With the resources available to Google, Google Drive’s performance isn’t generally an issue unless you have a very poor broadband connection. The Backup and Sync tool works tirelessly in the background. We never noticed it downloading and uploading files and don’t expect you to unless you have an exceptionally slow system.

On Windows, the taskbar application provides feedback about transfer activities and allows an explorer panel to be launched pointed directly at the connected Google Drive.

As Google also controls the Chrome browser, there is plenty of synergy between the two, including a plugin that allows you to click on a file and dispatch it to Google Drive directly.

The only blemishes on Google Drive’s reputation are a few noticeable downtimes, which occurred in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Google has since admitted that due to the scale and complexity of its solution, some downtime is statistically unavoidable. It also said that each time it happens, they dissect what went wrong and develop a strategy to reduce the chance of failure happening again. Other cloud storage companies aren’t immune from this problem, but with more than 800 million customers, more people notice if Google Drive isn’t available.

Bottom Line

There is so much to like about Google’s cloud storage service if you are willing to accept a few of the non-negotiable caveats that come with it.

Google Drive isn’t the cheapest cloud storage, but how cost-effective it can be entirely dependent on how you use it. When you sign up for Google One as an individual, you can share the same storage capacity enhancement with up to five family members, which each get their own 15GB of free storage. That said, the costs are low, considering the space and functionality that come with it.

Our only real concern with Google One is the lack of zero-knowledge encryption, although ways around that omission are numerous.

Even if you don’t like Google, what it is offering with its cloud storage solution is remarkably powerful, cost-effective and well-integrated. And those selling points aren’t likely to change any time soon.

Image Credits: Google