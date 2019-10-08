Microsoft OneDrive Review: Windows-Friendly Cloud Storage

Being inherently in every Windows 10 installation and a competitive price doesn’t make OneDrive the best cloud storage solution. Too many caveats means power users will want to look elsewhere.

Microsoft is a mercurial company that often changes the name of a product for no obvious good reason. That only partly explains why the solution now known as OneDrive has previously been called Windows Live Folders, Windows Live SkyDrive and just plain SkyDrive. It changed to OneDrive in 2014 after a legal spat with British broadcaster BskyB; although, it could change once again by the time you read this.

With a still very large base of Windows users and an expanding portfolio of cloud-based products, does Microsoft have anything worth paying for in OneDrive?

Pricing

There was a time when OneDrive came with 15GB of free space just for having an account with Microsoft. That was reduced to just 5GB in 2015, making Microsoft one of the least generous of the big name cloud storage providers. Google Drive, for example, offers 15GB for free, but Dropbox only offers 2GB. If you use a Microsoft account to log into Windows 10, you’ll find most of that is eaten by system settings and any documents or images you put in the secured folders.

Storage Monthly Price Annual Price Extras 5GB $0 $0 None 100GB $1.99/month N/A None 1TB $6.99/month $69.99 ($5.83/month) Office 365, advanced security, productivity tools 6TB $9.99/month $99.99 (8.33/month( Office 365, advanced security, productivity tools

OneDrive Business Plans

Microsoft OneDrive also offers plans for business users. They are available with an annual commitment only.

OneDrive for Business Plan 1 (1TB storage): starts at $5/user/month

OneDrive for Business Plan 2 (unlimited storage): starts at $10/user/month

Office 365 Business Premium (1TB storage with Office 355): starts at $12.50/user/month

Features

The OneDrive application is available for Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS, but unfortunately not for Linux. Files stored on it can also be accessed from Microsoft Xbox One consoles if they’re in formats understood by that platform.

But the majority of OneDrive users are on a Windows PC, as it comes pre-installed. Plus, Microsoft baked OneDrive into Windows 10 in a way that enables it to transfer settings and personal files between different hardware.

OneDrive is slightly different from other cloud storage solutions in that it doesn’t include a fully flexible folder sync. It creates a OneDrive folder on the PC, and anything in there is synced to the cloud. But you can’t just tag any arbitrary folder and say you’d like that duplicated to the cloud because that isn’t an option.

Once folders exist on OneDrive, you can decide if they’re duplicated to the computer. This is ideal if you have a machine with very little space and you only want certain folders to migrate there from the cloud.

However, there are very odd and slightly annoying limitations to the way that OneDrive works that don’t make any technical sense. For example, you can get it to automatically copy files that are placed on the Desktop, Pictures and Documents folders to the cloud -- but only if the default location for the OneDrive folder is on the same volume as Windows 10. Users that put OneDrive on D: and Windows on C: can’t have these folders included in the sync, amazingly.

Also, the maximum file size is only 10GB, making it unsuitable for anyone transferring 4K resolution video, or equally large data sets.

And, while it has file versioning, it's only on Microsoft Office files, perversely.

Alongside the desktop apps, Microsoft has a web interface that you can use from any computer with a browser (including Linux), and you can use this to upload files and share them with others. A nice feature of the web option is if you subscribe to Office 365 it enables you to highlight a Word document or Excel spreadsheet in the web interface and have it then load into the online versions of those apps. And you can have them open in the desktop Office apps if you have them installed locally.

The integration with Office 365 is probably the best part of OneDrive and almost makes up for some of the other idiosyncrasies.

Security

Just like Google Drive and Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive doesn’t provide zero-knowledge encryption. It does have two-factor authentication, but Microsoft holds the encryption keys to each OneDrive account and could hand them over to law enforcement if compelled to do so.

Those that use OneDrive for Business have BitLocker encryption, making them marginally more secure, and it is possible to encrypt files before they go onto OneDrive.

Similarly to Google and Dropbox, OneDrive’s level of security is probably fine for most people, but a more marginal choice for those with sensitive enterprise files.

Others won’t use OneDrive because it insists on having a Microsoft account on their Windows 10 machines, connecting the installation with that account.

Performance

The performance of OneDrive is very dependent on where in the world you reside. In our experience, European performance was noticeably worse than in the U.S., presumably because of the location of servers and the bandwidth to those from outside North America.

Whatever speed you get, you also might encounter one of those days when OneDrive goes ‘rogue’ in one form or another. These issues can manifest as, for example, failing to sync files or a sync loop that creates file duplicates or other variations of a broken sync system.

OneDrive is more resilient than it was in the SkyDrive days, but it isn’t bulletproof, and depending on the resources available in the computer, it can rapidly spiral if confronted with large numbers of files to synchronize.

And, like Google Drive, OneDrive has had some notorious loss of service events, with the latest significant one being in November 2018 and impacting European users. When you have so many users that rely on the service, downtime is unlikely to go unnoticed, and each time OneDrive fails it usually becomes a trending Twitter subject.

Bottom Line

OneDrive can be both useful and irritating, often at the same time. When you factor how superbly it interfaces to Windows 10 and Office, then for most Windows users this is the obvious cloud storage choice to make. And if you use Office 365, the 1TB personal plan is impossible to ignore.

But if you have files that are larger than 10GB, need bare-metal restoration from the cloud or use applications that store documents in folder structures that aren’t relocatable to the OneDrive model, OneDrive isn’t a good fit.

If you don’t have any of those problems and the lack of zero-knowledge encryption isn’t a concern, then OneDrive is a fine cloud storage solution for Windows folks particularly.