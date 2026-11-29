Six U.S. service members were killed in an Iranian drone strike at a military outpost in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, 2026, and it’s suspected that a Starlink terminal enabled this attack. The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk’s satellite internet constellation allowed Iran’s military to use the technology for command and control as the U.S. demolished its conventional systems from the air. What’s worse is that it was supposedly used to supervise and direct drone attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the region.

On the other side of the conflict, U.S. forces also “misused” Starshield, the militarized version of Starlink. The U.S. deployed LUCAS — the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System — which used the service. However, the Pentagon is allegedly only paying for a land-based subscription, not one that includes aviation services, which was significantly more expensive. Starlink’s civilian roaming plans start at $55 a month for 100GB, while its cheapest aviation plan costs $200 a month for just 50GB of data and is limited to 300 mph.

The billionaire has been taking action against the unauthorized use of his satellite internet service. After Ukraine discovered the downed Russian drones still used Starlink terminals, it worked with Kyiv to disable unauthorized Starlink terminals in the country and only allowed registered units to work normally. When it was discovered that Iran could’ve used Starlink for its drone strikes against U.S. forces, SpaceX required all users to verify their identities if they were used on aircraft flying at 100 mph or more. Pilots and aircraft owners were only able to resume using the service after submitting their passport number, driver’s license numbers, aircraft tail number, transponder code, and home airport.

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These unauthorized uses of his internet service were said to have enraged Elon Musk. However, it has also revealed how Starlink has become such a crucial tool for modern militaries. “It all comes down to who has control over a significant military asset: the U.S. or a private individual?” Steven Feldstein, senior fellow and director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the Washington Post. Musk has previously accused the Pentagon of misusing civilian Starlink terminals for military use, even as SpaceX has increased the monthly subscription fees it’s charging the U.S. from $5,000 to $25,000 to use Starshield on LUCAS drones. Some military personnel felt they were “held hostage” during the negotiations with the company, sources told the publication.

Ukraine faced a similar dilemma earlier this year after Starshield service in the country was limited to use under 100 mph. This has made it harder to conduct deep drone strikes against Russia and even disrupted ongoing operations, although the billionaire defended the move, saying that using Starlink for weapon systems violates is terms of service, and that Starshield was a separate network operated by the U.S. government and not under SpaceX control. Because of this, Ukraine is developing its own innovations to side-step these limitations, like developing its own domestic satellite communications system or using “flying modems” to extend the range of its attack drones.

As for Iran, it appears that the U.S. is hesitant to place a geo-restriction on the country. Analysts told the Washington Post that Iranian dissidents and civilians have been smuggling Starlink terminals into the country, and that it’s the only way that they could connect to the internet ever since the regime in Tehran cut communications nationwide due to widespread protests.

“Internet and social media is the only way for Iranians to voice what’s happening inside the country. My understanding is that the Trump administration doesn’t want to cut that connectivity for that very reason,” Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute said. “That open-source intelligence from social media and message app channels is important to understanding what’s happening on the ground because there is no U.S. Embassy in Tehran, and journalists cannot freely report inside the country.”

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