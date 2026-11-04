T-Mobile launches $90 5 Gbps fiber internet plan — 2.5x speed boost comes with 10-year price guarantee

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5 Gbps service sits above the company’s 2 Gbps, 1 Gbps, and 300 Mbps fiber plans

T-Mobile Fiber
(Image credit: T-Mobile)

Just over a year ago, T-Mobile launched its home fiber internet service in the United States, buoyed by its acquisition of Lumos. At the time, T-Mobile’s fiber service reached half a million customers across the country, with speeds of up to 2 Gbps. This week, T-Mobile introduced a new 5 Gbps tier for customers who crave even more speed.

The 5 Gbps tier is priced at $90 per month and comes with a 10-year price guarantee. Given how often legacy cable internet providers would raise prices, forcing customers to jump through hoops to keep the status quo, a 10-year price lock could be very appealing to a large segment of the population. But as with most things, there is some fine print to the offer, which reads, “Taxes & fees, voluntary equipment or speed upgrades, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices aren’t included.”

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.