T-Mobile launches $90 5 Gbps fiber internet plan — 2.5x speed boost comes with 10-year price guarantee

Just over a year ago, T-Mobile launched its home fiber internet service in the United States, buoyed by its acquisition of Lumos. At the time, T-Mobile’s fiber service reached half a million customers across the country, with speeds of up to 2 Gbps. This week, T-Mobile introduced a new 5 Gbps tier for customers who crave even more speed.

The 5 Gbps tier is priced at $90 per month and comes with a 10-year price guarantee. Given how often legacy cable internet providers would raise prices, forcing customers to jump through hoops to keep the status quo, a 10-year price lock could be very appealing to a large segment of the population. But as with most things, there is some fine print to the offer, which reads, “Taxes & fees, voluntary equipment or speed upgrades, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices aren’t included.”

To get the $90/month price, you’ll also need to set up AutoPay with T-Mobile. However, to further sweeten the deal, customers will also receive a mesh Wi-Fi extender that broadens the coverage of the included Fiber gateway.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

For new customers, T-Mobile is also offering two months of free service (via bill credits) and a $300 virtual prepaid debit card. T-Mobile’s pricing for the 5 Gbps plan is an aggressive deal in the home fiber market. For example, GFiber (Google) costs $100/month for 3 Gbps speeds, while the company’s 8 Gbps tier is $150/month.

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

T-Mobile’s new 5 Gbps plan joins the existing 2 Gbps ($70/month), 1 Gbps ($60/month), and 300 Mbps ($45/month) plans. All of the plans feature symmetrical upload/download speeds, which is a big upgrade for anyone coming from a traditional cable internet provider.

For people who don’t have access to T-Mobile’s growing fiber footprint in the U.S., the company also offers its unlimited 5G Home Internet service , with prices starting at $50/month.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.