Samsung's disastrous firmware update bricks refrigerators ahead of South Korean holiday — repair visits slip into October, customers complain of food spoilage ahead of three-day celebration

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Do we really need to 'update' our appliances?

Samsung Bespoke AI appliances
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A “routine” update for a Samsung smart fridge model in South Korea has broken the refrigerators for thousands of users, with the incident happening ahead of a major holiday. According to Seoul Shinmun [machine translated], the company pushed an erroneous update to some customers during testing, which resulted in the refrigerators getting stuck while updating.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • watzupken
    Some things are best left the way they were designed to keep it simple. Making it "smarter" is not always a smart decision.
    Reply
  • Alastor01
    Did they forget the Keep It Simple Stupid principle? Why would a fridge need a firmware update? And why would it even brick its basic function?
    Reply
  • warezme
    Why on earth would one tie the devices primary functions into what are primarily superfluous options of "AI" controlled things like shopping lists or reminders and scheduling?
    Reply
  • PEnns
    Some people are asking for trouble.... and they seem to find it in the craziest places!!

    If anything, there should a firmware update from some human brains.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Pro tip, don't buy a fridge that needs any kind of software to function.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    On a software failure, the engine should work directly with the thermostat as a hardware fallback. There are so many industries and products that would be catastrofic with such a failure, why not take a lesson from them? Airplanes, hospitals, industries, all try to have fail-safe products. I can't believe such a big company like Samsung did such a dumb noob mistake.
    Reply