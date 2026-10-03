7-year-old Nvidia Shield TV Pro gets shocking 50% price hike driven by AI memory shortage — chipmaker axes entry-level Shield TV as component prices soar

Nvidia has increased the price of the Shield TV Pro from its original $199.99 launch price to $299.99. This makes the long-running Android TV streaming device $100 more expensive despite receiving no major hardware refresh. The new price is listed on Nvidia’s website, and the company blames rising component costs driven by AI for the increase.

An Nvidia spokesperson told Ars Technica, “Starting October 2, SHIELD Pro will be priced at $299. The cost of components, including memory, has increased substantially across the industry.” The price increase for the Shield TV Pro also comes alongside the discontinuation of the standard Nvidia Shield TV. Nvidia has reportedly stopped producing the base model, leaving the Shield TV Pro as the only Shield-branded streaming device the company offers.

Despite being seven years old, the Shield TV Pro remains somewhat relevant, as it serves as more than a basic TV streaming box. Powered by the company’s Tegra X1+ processor, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, the device includes two USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for external storage drives, making it particularly useful for users with local media libraries and Plex setups.

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It also offers support for 4K HDR playback at 60 FPS and a wide range of advanced video technologies including 4K HDR, Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10, and AI-enhanced upscaling. It also supports high-res audio, including Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X surround sound, and a wide range of audio formats.

For gamers, Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service and support for Android games give the Shield TV Pro a slight edge over conventional streaming TV boxes. It is also one of the few Android-based TV streaming devices that still receives software updates, despite being on the market for nearly seven years.

With that said, it appears to be increasingly difficult to find, with the device out of stock at most retailers. We spotted a Best Buy listing for the 16GB model at $249.21, about $50 less than Nvidia’s revised pricing. The listing is currently out of stock, so it's unclear whether the lower price is a temporary discount or the retailer’s standard pricing.

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