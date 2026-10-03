7-year-old Nvidia Shield TV Pro gets shocking 50% price hike driven by AI memory shortage — chipmaker axes entry-level Shield TV as component prices soar

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Old hardware, new price.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has increased the price of the Shield TV Pro from its original $199.99 launch price to $299.99. This makes the long-running Android TV streaming device $100 more expensive despite receiving no major hardware refresh. The new price is listed on Nvidia’s website, and the company blames rising component costs driven by AI for the increase.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    It seems like there are always rumors of a new model, and they are always incorrect. I saw someone talking about a new model coming in weeks when I saw this story.

    This would be the time to do it, using Nintendo Switch 2's silicon, but the price hike doesn't seem to support it.
    Reply