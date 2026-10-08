American jailed for commanding 10,000 bots to stream his own AI-generated songs and earn millions in fraudulent royalty payments, beating Taylor Swift — is the first person to end up in prison for AI-assisted music streaming crime

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In April 2023, Smith’s AI-created songs were streamed 80.9 million times on YouTube Music, nearly 9x more than Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first-ever criminal case involving AI-assisted music streaming fraud has concluded, with an American citizen getting 18 months behind bars and an $8M fine. North Carolina resident Michael Smith, 54, was charged in September 2024, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in March 2026, and was sentenced earlier this week. The lengthy case, investigated by the FBI, involves some extraordinary numbers. In one example cited by the DOJ, in April 2023, Smith earned royalties from 80.9 million streams of his AI-generated songs by bots with family accounts. That’s nearly 9x more than Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog earned in the same period.

“By flooding music streaming platforms with automated bots in the place of consumers, and fake songs in the place of creativity, Smith robbed millions in royalty payments from genuine artists and their fans,” said U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald. “This Office is committed to ensuring the integrity of all markets, and protecting the public from those who use super intelligence for fraud.”

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

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