Russian missile strikes take out popular piracy websites — Russo-Ukrainian war temporarily achieves what lawmakers can't, world's second-biggest torrent tracker suffers 'Direct Destruction of Server' downtime before rebounding

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As one commenter put it, "DDoS now means Direct Destruction of Servers."

Kyiv airstrikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Russo-Ukrainian war has now formally extended to the digital realm. Over the last week, there have been multiple reports that the Russian military has started targeting Ukraine's data centers. Although the Western world didn't feel much of an impact, the situation is now changing, as popular pirate websites that host torrent trackers 1337x (aka Leet X) and NordicQuality experienced periods of explosion-induced downtime.

1337x has been fighting standard-issue DDoS attacks for months on end, and now it's experienced a Direct Destruction of Server attack, as several machines in its network were brought offline by kinetic blasts. Likewise, Norse tracker NordicQuality was also temporarily down for the same reason. Both sites are online again, though don't be surprised if the seas are unsteady for the pirates.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.