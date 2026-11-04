Disgruntled software developers start ambitious open-source revolt, using AI to clone common services — OccupySaaS AI-powered project wants to kick Auth0, Salesforce, and other pricy service-as-software to the curb

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OccupySaas logo
(Image credit: OccupySaas project)
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AI-powered software cloning is quite the hot topic. Software companies are likely unhappy with the notion of vibe coders ganging up to try and copy their software. Simultaneously, users tired of subscription models, price hikes, and drops in software quality are more than happy to rebel, as proven by the buzz around the Adobe-replacement ArtCraft. Now, OccupySaaS is the latest user-led revolt against the software system, aiming to create clean-room, open-source reimplementations of common services using AI tools.

The initiatives already underway in the project look to replace Auth0 and Salesforce with minty fresh alternatives called ZeroAuthy and SalesCompel, respectively. Given that these services all run on their companies' servers, there are no binaries to examine and decompile — the reimplementations are done referencing available documentation, APIs, development kit behaviors, and any applicable open standards. Judging from the project website, it seemingly wants new software to acts as a API-compatible drop-in replacement where applicable.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    That's a lot of emdashes in an article about vibe coding.
    Reply
  • Bigshrimp
    I can appreciate this to a certain extent. I fear that the slop coding may create inferior products compared to what they are copying from. Of course, over time it may improve as they work on their open-sourced project.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    Bigshrimp said:
    I can appreciate this to a certain extent. I fear that the slop coding may create inferior products compared to what they are copying from. Of course, over time it may improve as they work on their open-sourced project.
    who are they? the AI?
    Reply
  • Rand0m_Guy
    We dont have a single software engineer on staff, its not what we do... Since feb we've used AI (claude) and created our own CRM/ERP software kicking Salesforce to the curb. It has everything we need and does everything the way we want it to, taylor made build in house just for us. We maybe spend $5K on development in our free time, and another $2000/year for hosting cost, but SF was costing us over $50K a year.

    This literally started as a simple project management tool to replace SmartSheets which was costing us $15K/year. "can we add this, and that..." the monster grew and 8 months later. I should note, the person primarily responsible for building this is a project Engineer, this is not a glorious position the PE is basically an assistant to the Project Manager, the guy has a GED and no college, just likes to tinker. AI will be replacing coders first, I'm watching it happen 1st hand.
    Reply
  • Rand0m_Guy
    Bigshrimp said:
    I can appreciate this to a certain extent. I fear that the slop coding may create inferior products compared to what they are copying from. Of course, over time it may improve as they work on their open-sourced project.
    Define "inferior"...

    I'm going to use my example from another thread... You have a porcelain toilet and a gold toilet; one may claim the porcelain is "inferior" to the gold toilet, but the gold toilet doesn't make you poop any better.
    Reply
  • Myrist
    Jame5 said:
    That's a lot of emdashes in an article about vibe coding.
    And that matters.
    Reply