The official Tom’s Hardware app is here — 30 years of tech coverage and benchmarks in your pocket

We’ve been sharing our passion for technology with you for 30 years, and today we’re introducing a faster, easier way to access all of our content while on the go. The official Tom’s Hardware app is live now, available for free on Android and iOS devices, bringing all of our content to your pocket in a clean, responsive application that is optimized for smartphones and tablets. Whether you’re hunting for parts for your latest PC build, evaluating prebuilt PCs, tuning your system, or just want to know the latest breaking industry news, the Tom’s Hardware app has the features you need.

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The smart search feature allows you to quickly search through the thousands of deep-dive articles in our library to easily find what you are looking for, while push notifications allow you to keep your finger on the pulse of the latest breaking tech news. You can also personalize your feed based on your interests, honing in on the topics that matter to you most, as well as bookmark articles for later reading.

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We’ve also brought the functionality of Bench, our benchmark analyzer tool that allows you to quickly compare our internal lab-tested benchmarks of CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and laptops to refine your purchasing decision. This database not only holds tens of thousands of benchmark data points, but it also has detailed product pages with specs and pricing information. The app offers limited free access to Bench, but you can unlock unlimited use with a subscription to our Tom’s Hardware Premium service.

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You can also access our Tom’s Hardware Premium service on the app. This subscription-based service provides our readers with longer-form news, analysis, testing, and features for those who want to dig even deeper into our core coverage areas.

The Tom’s Hardware app is now available, free of charge, at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

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