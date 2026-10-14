The official Tom’s Hardware app is here — 30 years of tech coverage and benchmarks in your pocket

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Tom&#039;s Hardware App
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We’ve been sharing our passion for technology with you for 30 years, and today we’re introducing a faster, easier way to access all of our content while on the go. The official Tom’s Hardware app is live now, available for free on Android and iOS devices, bringing all of our content to your pocket in a clean, responsive application that is optimized for smartphones and tablets. Whether you’re hunting for parts for your latest PC build, evaluating prebuilt PCs, tuning your system, or just want to know the latest breaking industry news, the Tom’s Hardware app has the features you need.

Tom&#039;s Hardware App

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Paul Alcorn
Paul Alcorn
Editor-in-Chief

Paul Alcorn is the Editor-in-Chief for Tom's Hardware US. He also writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage, and enterprise hardware.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    It's about time. A lot of peeps having asking about this for ages.
    Reply
  • Lamarr the Strelok
    This is cool for some I bet. I don't use phone or tab much for online browsing but I guess this will have easier access to all the loot from 30 years of Tom's? Very neat!
    Reply
  • Jagar123
    Definitely not interested. IMO, this is just a way for Tom's to get around my ad blocker. If only they simply reduced the amount of ads and made them less intrusive to the user experience. I leave my ad blocker off for some of the tech sites I visit because I know they need the ad revenue to survive. But every time I disable my ad block and check Tom's it's awful. No app download for me.
    Reply