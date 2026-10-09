Microsoft 365 slashes storage capacity for shared accounts amid industry-wide shortages — 2TB limit to take effect after April 2027

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The storage shortage is now hitting cloud vendors.

Microsoft OneDrive logo against a black background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microsoft just made a major change to its storage policy affecting Microsoft 365 subscribers with shared accounts. According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Family, Premium, and Pro plans will move from an assigned 1TB of cloud storage for each user to a shared 2TB for all users. This means that a subscription shared across six users will have its total cloud storage capacity slashed by 66.6%. This change will take effect on subscription renewals after May 2, 2027, unless the subscribers change their plan earlier. Some affected subscribers might also receive bonus storage when their account switches to the share limit model, although the company did not mention its eligibility requirements.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    "As you know we, MS, and many other tech corpo are hoarding every drop of nand we cant get our greedy hands on....and due to this we are cutting your storage for the product you pay for. Thank you for being our stupid cash cows" - MS
    Reply