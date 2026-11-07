Enthusiast abandons self-hosted Microsoft Exchange after 27 years, moving mailboxes to Microsoft 365 — replaces final on-premises relay with Postfix, STARTTLS, and Let's Encrypt certificates

Running your own email server is one thing. Keeping it alive for nearly three decades is quite another. One homelab enthusiast has finally decided to call time on his Microsoft Exchange installation after maintaining it since 1999, replacing the last remaining server with Postfix on Ubuntu Server LTS. The user, posting as Meta4X on Reddit’s r/homelab on November 5, said they had already moved their mailboxes and email delivery to Microsoft 365 a couple of years ago. Exchange was still hanging around, however, serving as a relay for alerts generated by hardware and software on their local network. With that final job now being handed to Postfix, the 27-year run is coming to an end.

Meta4X’s installation began with Exchange 5.5 running on Windows NT 4 . Since then, they have upgraded through Exchange 2000, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 and finally Exchange 2019. They said access to Microsoft’s software through MSDN, TechNet and the Microsoft Action Pack had allowed them to keep the setup running over the years. The end of support for Exchange 2019 last year was one reason to consider keeping the server around. Microsoft has since moved its on-premises Exchange platform to Exchange Server Subscription Edition (SE), which comes with ongoing licensing requirements. That said, the transition is not quite as straightforward as the original post suggests.

In the post, the Redditor shared a photo from 2003, when they upgraded from Exchange 2000 to Exchange 2003. The server did not have a conventional PC case, and its motherboard was strapped to the cardboard box it came with using zip ties.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Reddit)

One commenter pointed out that existing Exchange 2019 licenses can be used with Exchange SE under qualifying licensing arrangements. Meta4X admitted that they did not know that, adding that they were probably better off not knowing. “I did not know that, thank you! In hindsight, I'm glad I wasn't aware because I probably would have put off killing Exchange,” they wrote. In other words, the server was not necessarily being retired because there was no way to keep it licensed. The move gave its owner an opportunity to finally get rid of a system that had outlived its original purpose.

For context, the replacement is Postfix, an open-source mail transfer agent that will run on Ubuntu Server LTS . The enthusiast is also using the migration to address several pieces of technical debt that have accumulated during the server’s long life. “Moving to Postfix is a good opportunity to implement STARTTLS, move to Let's Encrypt certificates, implement boot encryption, and eliminate a bunch of other technical debt that has accumulated over the past 20+ years,” Meta4X explained.

STARTTLS upgrades an ordinary SMTP connection to an encrypted TLS connection, while Let’s Encrypt provides publicly trusted certificates that can be renewed automatically. Boot encryption adds another layer of protection by securing data on the system drive. These are planned improvements, though — the Reddit post does not establish that the new configuration is already fully deployed. Meanwhile, Postfix is hardly the only destination for Exchange refugees. Several commentators said they had moved Mailcow, while another recommended Grommunio as an alternative for people who still want to keep their mail infrastructure on-premises. Others were more than happy to leave email hosting to Microsoft and other cloud providers.

That said, the move to Postfix does not necessarily make email security a solved problem. Postfix’s own documentation explains that enabling TLS can encrypt SMTP sessions, but administrators still need to configure certificate handling and decide how connections should behave when a remote server does not support encryption. We have previously reported on a vulnerability in Exim that exposed millions of email servers, showing how flaws in mail transfers can put systems at risk. Ransomware has particularly been a headache, exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange. A more recent report highlights how Outlook silently falls back to unencrypted email connections

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.