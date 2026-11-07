Enthusiast abandons self-hosted Microsoft Exchange after 27 years, moving mailboxes to Microsoft 365 — replaces final on-premises relay with Postfix, STARTTLS, and Let's Encrypt certificates

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Postfix replaces 27-year-old Microsoft Exchange server after mailbox migration to Microsoft 365

Microsoft Windows XP display
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Running your own email server is one thing. Keeping it alive for nearly three decades is quite another. One homelab enthusiast has finally decided to call time on his Microsoft Exchange installation after maintaining it since 1999, replacing the last remaining server with Postfix on Ubuntu Server LTS. The user, posting as Meta4X on Reddit’s r/homelab on November 5, said they had already moved their mailboxes and email delivery to Microsoft 365 a couple of years ago. Exchange was still hanging around, however, serving as a relay for alerts generated by hardware and software on their local network. With that final job now being handed to Postfix, the 27-year run is coming to an end.

Pour One Out For My Homies - 27 Years of Exchange at Home
 from r/homelab
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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.