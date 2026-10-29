GitHub says massive influx of AI-generated code required extra 4 million CPU cores and 160 petabytes of storage to manage — a sixfold increase to 7.4 billion monthly commits in one year

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Everyone knew the rise was sharp, but the figures are staggering.

Agentic development
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Is most programming code now made by AI? That's not hard to believe given the number of testimonies, but we now have exact figures behind that statement. GitHub, the world's largest code repository, says that over the course of this year, it added 4 million CPU cores, 160PB of storage, and 50 Tb/s of networking capacity to keep up with the influx of AI-generated code.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • markblu
    How does it github pay for all this I don't understand. A.i. is just a runaway script we are going to let it get too far . People won't be able to think for themselves lol
    Reply
  • usertests
    markblu said:
    How does it github pay for all this I don't understand. A.i. is just a runaway script we are going to let it get too far . People won't be able to think for themselves lol
    I think the answer to your question is that Microsoft owns GitHub. They will enthusiastically buy the storage space needed.

    A lot of garbage is being generated, but what's happening with security and decompilation looks revolutionary. It's going to keep running, running away and we'll have to deal with it.

    We desperately need better storage btw.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    until they store π

    markblu said:
    How does it github pay for all this I don't understand. A.i. is just a runaway script we are going to let it get too far . People won't be able to think for themselves lol
    they use what you put in as training data, ad and tracking
    Reply