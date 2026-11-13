Japanese workers return to fax machines during ongoing Microsoft 365 outage — 'We're going full analog' say workers forced to ditch PDFs

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The outage has lasted nearly a full 24 hours.

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Japanese workers dealing with the impacts of Microsoft's ongoing 365 outage have reportedly taken to analog measures, including using fax machines to deal with the ongoing blackout, the Japan Times reports. An outage that has now lasted nearly 24 hours was still going on Friday when employees turned up to work.

The downtime has meant businesses reliant on Microsoft 365 are unable to use Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, with workplaces hit with error messages and blank screens, forced to reschedule meetings or delay work. For some, the outage has proven a respite from Japan's notoriously workaholic culture. "I couldn’t open Outlook and panicked … I got in touch with my boss and was told to stay home," one person reported on X, while another remarked that the only task they could carry out at work was to clean the coffee machine in the production room.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.