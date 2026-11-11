New Linux desktop OS splits AI workloads across CPU, GPU, and NPU, and also other machines connected to the same local network — Cyanogen co-founder unveils Kora, details the new AI-first operating system

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An illustration of a developer seen from behind at a three-monitor desk, wearing a cap with KORA’s emblem.
(Image credit: KORA Systems)
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A team led by Cyanogen co-founder Kirt McMaster has unveiled Kora, a new Linux desktop OS with integrated AI models and agents that can split workloads across CPU, GPU, and NPU resources, as well as other machines on the same local network. We reached out to the firm for more info.

Kora, the first product from Kora Systems Inc., previously Playtron, carries the tagline “The Operating System for Intelligence” and has its own Cortex “hybrid inference engine” technology, which is not open source and is optimized for local models. The OS, built “from the kernel to the shell,” runs local models by default and cloud models when needed, and is expected to arrive on PCs in 2027.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.