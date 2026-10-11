Cyberleek threatens full GTA 6 build leak unless Take-Two apologizes and his $30 million crypto memecoin goal is met — leaker demands physical release while pumping Solana memecoin to $30M

Cyberleek, the infamous group that's been drip-feeding the gaming community with improperly tone-mapped leaks of GTA 6 from what appears to be a real final build of the game, has just put down an ultimatum for Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games: do a physical release for GTA 6 and apologize, or the group will release a full build of the game with the complete story mode. It's not clear exactly what Cyberleek wants an apology for, but that's the demand.

As we reported previously, Cyberleek is leveraging its stolen build of Grand Theft Auto VI to try and pump its memecoin, $CYBERLEEK on Solana. That has seemingly always been the plan; the leakers cashed out some $250,000 just hours before Rockstar's Extended Look show went live on Netflix. We thought that would probably be the last we heard of Cyberleek, but the outlaw has returned this week with more leaks, including footage of both main characters as undressed as they get and numerous major story spoilers.

(Image credit: Cyberleek.io)

This time, Cyberleek's goals are grander, and also more transparently self-serving. While the leakers previously spoke of high-minded ideals, like preserving gamer ownership of games, this latest message, titled "The Offer," simply demands that the Cyberleek memecoin hits "30 million marketcap" before they will release the build. That's right: even if Take-Two completely ignores Cyberleek, apparently nothing will happen unless the memecoin hits $30 million.

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(Image credit: Opeansea.io)

That's not happening soon, because the market cap of the memecoin is only $5 million and is actually trending sharply downward from a peak of $7.6 million at 5:00 AM Central US time. Have the people lost faith in Cyberleek? Or is it simply that people are realizing what a scam this whole operation is and doing the mature, intelligent thing by electing to wait for the official release of the game?

(Image credit: Cyberleek.io)

Well, it could be something to do with the image above, where Cyberleek demanded a $6 million market cap for the Cyberleek memecoin to provide "4K closeups, fully naked" of the main character, Lucia. Those promised prurient photos have not appeared on the site yet, but speaking as a gamer myself, this shameful scenario really isn't doing anything to help the reputation of gamers everywhere.

(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive)

GTA VI launches on November 19, 2026, barely more than a month away. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have addressed the leaks directly; Rockstar said that the situation is "heartbreaking" for the development team, which is understandable. If you're excited for GTA VI, do yourself a favor and stay away from these poor-quality leaks. Whoever has the development build doesn't play the game very well and doesn't understand HDR tonemapping, so all the clips are badly washed out and some of the most boring gameplay you have ever seen in your life. Take my word for it and go listen to "Love is a Long Road" one more time.

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