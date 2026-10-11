Cyberleek threatens full GTA 6 build leak unless Take-Two apologizes and his $30 million crypto memecoin goal is met — leaker demands physical release while pumping Solana memecoin to $30M

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The leak group's ultimatum is a bare-faced attempt to push the value of its associated memecoin.

GTA VI
(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive)

Cyberleek, the infamous group that's been drip-feeding the gaming community with improperly tone-mapped leaks of GTA 6 from what appears to be a real final build of the game, has just put down an ultimatum for Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games: do a physical release for GTA 6 and apologize, or the group will release a full build of the game with the complete story mode. It's not clear exactly what Cyberleek wants an apology for, but that's the demand.

As we reported previously, Cyberleek is leveraging its stolen build of Grand Theft Auto VI to try and pump its memecoin, $CYBERLEEK on Solana. That has seemingly always been the plan; the leakers cashed out some $250,000 just hours before Rockstar's Extended Look show went live on Netflix. We thought that would probably be the last we heard of Cyberleek, but the outlaw has returned this week with more leaks, including footage of both main characters as undressed as they get and numerous major story spoilers.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

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