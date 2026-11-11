Linux kernel reviewer steps down from memory management duties due to influx of AI slop patches — 'the amount of time wasted on AI slop is already too much, and we're only at the start of this,' volume of submissions and low manpower forces the step back

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"Nowadays it's pretty much half of what I see, if not more."

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The Linux Kernel is probably one of the best ecosystems to observe regarding the impact of AI in programming. The critical importance of its code and its maintainers' quality standards mean that patches, including but not only AI slop, go through rigorous review and are often discarded. Still, the amount of AI-produced code is often far higher than what the human reviewers can deal with. Lorenzo Stoakes, a lead Linux reviewer for memory management, has elected to step down from some of his former duties for exactly that reason.

Stoakes announced his decision today in a thread on the Linux kernel mailing list (LKML). He'll be leaving the core, reclaim, Rust, THP (Huge Pages), and miscellaneous sections of the kernel memory management section, while staying on for his remaining duties, including KVM. The partial departure appears amicable, and the developer doesn't appear to be angry or bitter. He says that his decision was due to the mounting pressure on his inbox, that he'll wrap up the patch series he's currently working on, and he'll occasionally pitch in regardless.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.