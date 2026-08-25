Linux was announced by Linus Torvalds 35 years ago today — humble OS started with 10,000 lines of code but has now grown to 40 million, dominates global infrastructure

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The OS would have been known as Freax if one of Torvalds' co-workers hadn't made a last-minute change to the upload.

Linus Torvalds
(Image credit: Getty)

The development of Linux, a free ‘hobby’ operating system, was announced by Linus Torvalds 35 years ago today. On August 25, 1991, the unknown computer science student noted that the budding OS had been “brewing since April, and is starting to get ready.” The first public release of this ‘Minix-like’ OS came the following month, and in a last-minute change by the co-worker who uploaded it, was distributed with the name Linux instead of Freax. In 2026, Linux powers everything from smartphones to supercomputers and oodles of products, like the Steam Deck, in between.

35th Anniversary of Linus' announcement today!
 from r/linux

The above commemorative post celebrates Torvalds’ stewardship over the Linux project. However, it is also quick to make clear that “hundreds of maintainers and thousands of contributors” have been instrumental to making this free open source OS a competitive, capable alternative to corporate/paid software, which can “move computing forward for humanity.”

Since 1991, Linux has come a long way on its journey from its humble ‘hobby’ OS beginnings. What started as a kernel with roughly 10,000 lines of code has exploded into 40 million or more lines today. Torvalds was humble about the first release yet proud of features like its multi-threaded filesystem, and the first release being clear of any borrowed Minix code. But the countless contributors over the last 35 years have helped forge an enviable OS, which boasts capabilities and features that must make it a worrying foe for commercial rivals.

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There are areas, outside our PC and gaming core, where Linux is actually the biggest fish by far. Industry stats suggest that nearly 80% of web servers, and virtually all of the world’s Top500 supercomputers run a flavor of Linux. It dominates mobile too, with nearly 4 billion Android devices running Linux-derived kernels. Then there are all those embedded systems, encompassing things such as routers to automotive MCUs – so many run Linux.

I feel that Linux has made significant progress towards the fabled ‘year of Linux’ over the last couple of years. Microsoft’s Windows has been its own worst enemy in some respects, pushing people away due to a multitude of concerns. Meanwhile, consumers can see that content creation, productivity, and gaming on Linux PCs are continuously improving.

There was a recent collective sigh of relief in the Linux world, too. Earlier today, we reported on news that the decades-long Linux ownership dispute was effectively killed after Xinuos’ appeal was rejected by the U.S. Court of Appeals. That ruling means much lingering uncertainty over Linux devices facing future licensing claims, maker settlements, audits, and/or forced software rewrites has been banished.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    IMO, it's a real pity that Linux didn't become a viable means to end Windows use for most people. The world would be so much better off without being abused by Windoze.
    Reply
  • John Kiser
    TechieTwo said:
    IMO, it's a real pity that Linux didn't become a viable means to end Windows use for most people. The world would be so much better off without being abused by Windoze.
    I mean thwre is no telling where linux would be if it had become the dominant player early. They could be just as bad as windows for all you know. There are too many pitfalls that have taken it so long to drag itself to a place where desktop is decent enough and it still isn't friendly or familiar enough without teaching for a lot of people.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    TechieTwo said:
    IMO, it's a real pity that Linux didn't become a viable means to end Windows use for most people. The world would be so much better off without being abused by Windoze.
    Valve is changing it, making it viable.

    So is the terrible state of Windows 11.
    Reply
  • jackt
    Happy Birthday ! 🎉 🥳 🎆
    Reply