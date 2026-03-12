RTX 5090 gets 12% gaming boost in Ubuntu 26.04, thanks to optimizations with Gnome 50 — latest popular distro update brings significant performance uplift for Nvidia's top GPU

Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distros, has received some noteworthy gaming performance upgrades with the latest version 26.04. Phoronix tested Ubuntu 26.04 against 25.10 and found gaming performance improvements as great as 12%, depending on the title.

The Linux-focused outlet tested the two Ubuntu versions with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D, RTX 5090, and RTX 5080. All the tests were conducted on the Nvidia 590.48.01 Linux driver. Game and benchmarks featured Counter-Strike 2, Dirt Rally 2.0, Batman: Arkham Knight, Hitman 3, Strange Brigade, GravityMark, 3DMark Wild Life Extreme, Unigine Heaven 4.0, GPUScore: Breaking Limit 1.0, Tesseract, and Xonotic 0.8.6.

(Image credit: Phoronix)

The first few games showed minor improvements (if any) with Ubuntu 26.04. Counter-Strike 2 was 8% faster with 26.04 on the RTX 5090, but achieved performance parity with 25.10 on the RTX 5080. Dirt Rally 2.0 saw the same thing on both the 5090 and 5080. Batman: Arkham Knight saw a 3% performance improvement on the RTX 5090 with 26.04 and none on the 5080.

Hitman 3 saw some noteworthy gains for the RTX 5090 of 11% on the RTX 5090 and Ubuntu 26.04, but just 4% on the RTX 5080. Strange Brigade showed identical performance on both GPUs with both Linux versions. GravityMark saw a 5% performance upgrade on the RTX 5090 in 26.04, and 3DMark WildLife Extreme saw a 6% improvement on the RTX 5090 with 26.04, but none on the 5080. 3DMark Solar Bay also achieved performance parity on both GPUs on both Ubuntu versions.

Unigine Heaven 4.0 saw a 2% advantage for the RTX 5090 with 26.10, but no improvement on the RTX 5080. Similarly, GPUScore: Breaking Limit 1.0 saw only a 3% advantage for the RTX 5090 with 26.10 and none for the 5080. Tesseract saw a 5% improvement in 26.10 with the 5090 only, and Xonotic saw up to a 10% improvement only on the 5090 as well. Overall, Phoronix saw a 4.4% performance improvement with Ubuntu 26.04 compared to 25.10 on the RTX 5090.

Ubuntu 26.04 is loaded with changes under the hood that contribute to its better gaming performance; it's the first Ubuntu OS to feature Mesa 26, which comes with a load of performance optimizations and bug fixes. Notably, it features ray tracing optimizations for Vulkan. Ubuntu 26.04 also comes with Gnome 50, which has seen a plethora of optimizations, upgrades, and fixes as well. Specifically on the Nvidia side, Gnome 50 comes with various workarounds (according to Phoronix) that unlock extra performance from Nvidia's Linux 580-series drivers.

The only disappointing aspect of this release is that the aforementioned performance improvements appear to only be beneficial on the fastest GPU hardware available, the RTX 5090. It's likely that other Nvidia cards, such as the RTX 5070 Ti and lower, will benefit even less from these optimizations.