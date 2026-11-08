The end of an era as Linux 7.5 purges the last 30-year-old Intel MMX optimizations from Pentium age — open-source OS retires ancient 1997 Pentium instructions to streamline code

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MMX was introduced in 1997 and marketed as a MultiMedia eXtension for Intel’s processor architecture in shiny new PCs with CD-ROMs.

Intel Pentium MMX
(Image credit: Konstantin Lanzet, GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons)
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Linux developers are preparing to make Intel’s ancient MultiMedia eXtensions an irrelevance. Intel introduced MMX in the Pentium era, but a patch expected to merge into mainline Linux 7.5 will remove the last remaining optimized software from the open-source OS. Expected to be released in 2027, the new kernel will wipe MMX-optimized code from its software RAID XOR code, explains Phoronix.

Admittedly, there wasn’t much left in Linux in terms of MMX optimizations. But few folks will be running the most modern kernels on Pentium MMX and Pentium II chips in 2026. And most other MMX-optimized code disappeared from the OS half a decade ago, when some MMX-optimized memory management code was removed. Note that, if you are a determined late-90s Pentium devotee, you can still use software RAID, but it will lack the MMX fast path.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    The Wikipedia phrasing seems misleading.

    In today's 2026 software sure MMX probably does not do much. However at the time and for many years, I think MMX was benchmarked on and benchmarked disabled and had been show to produce worthwhile gains.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    ezst036 said:
    In today's 2026 software sure MMX probably does not do much. However at the time and for many years, I think MMX was benchmarked on and benchmarked disabled and had been show to produce worthwhile gains.
    The gains of MMX were real, if you had a proper use case for it. These were things like image & video compression, image processing, and signal processing. Probably the most common use case that most people experienced was MMX-accelerated JPEG decoding.

    It only did integer arithmetic and was limited to just 64-bit vectors, but that still meant you could do 8x 8-bit operations in a single instruction. It also helped reduce register pressure on the general-purpose registers (MMX could use 8 FPU registers and 32-bit x86 CPUs had 8 general-purpose registers).

    What killed MMX was SSE2, which came with the Pentium 4 (only 3 years later!) and included 128-bit versions of all the MMX instructions (among others). Another advantage it had was getting rid of the limitation MMX had that you couldn't mix integer vector instructions with floating point instructions. After using MMX, you had to flush the FPU state, which was annoying, could have performance implications, and I'm sure caused bugs when people forgot to do it.
    Reply