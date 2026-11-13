macOS on PC becomes possible again thanks to Apple Silicon translator for x86-64 — Hackintosh revival project uses Linux-based UEFI app that translates Arm and Metal calls on the fly, currently 'slow and not very stable'

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Everything old is new again.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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The eternal spiral of computing gets yet another loop. Apple introduced its own Arm-based chips in 2020, surprising the world with a series of SoCs with a particularly high power-to-watt ratio, a perfect fit for the company's quality portables. As the designs improved on raw performance, Apple shifted away from Intel-based Macs. That meant that enterprising hackers who ran macOS on their PCs could no longer do so — until today, thanks to the Stela Apple Silicon translation layer.

Stela is a minty-fresh new project from Tyler Smith, and it's just gotten started, with three releases since the first 0.1 version in barely half a day. The author warns that "it is slow and not very stable," but those warnings are somehow invisible to techies trying out a new toy. For practical purposes, Stela is a Linux-based UEFI application for loading macOS 27, presenting a virtual M2 Mac Mini to the operating system.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.