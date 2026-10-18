Flock camera locations revealed on MapQuest’s new Surveillance Layer — users can now see placement and direction of known license plate readers from multiple companies

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a Flock camera with a street in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

MapQuest, a long-time online mapping and navigation service that predates Google Maps, just released an app update that added a new Surveillance Layer. The company said on Bluesky that it plots the locations of known license plate readers on the map and that it covers devices from Flock, as well as other companies like Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo (ELSAG), Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia, Verkada, and other brands.

The Roads Have Eyes! 👁️ Turn on the Surveillance Layer in Map Options to see known license plate readers from Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo (ELSAG), Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia, Verkada, and other outdoor surveillance cameras.

— @mapquest.com (@mapquest.com.bsky.social) 2026-10-18T02:31:11.890Z
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    I am not sure what they think they are going to accomplish. Almost every police car in larger cities now has automatic license plate readers that read every plate that passes. Its not like you can avoid every police car even the unmarked ones. Mostly it is used to alert for stolen cars passing by or parked on the road but they could if they were jerks go after people who let their car insurance lapse. This information is retained for some period of time and used in coordination with flock cameras in some cities so called "real time crime centers".

    I would be more worried if this data was every allowed for something other than criminal cases. Think what a divorce attorney would do if they could track cheating spouses with systems like this.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    bill001g said:
    Think what a divorce attorney would do if they could track cheating spouses with systems like this.
    They already do this with E-ZPass.

    20 years ago:
    https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna20216302
    Reply