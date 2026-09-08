Google maps entire brain and central nervous system of adult male fruit fly, software engineers immediately make it run Doom — AI-powered 3D model of over 166,000 neurons can also play Super Mario 64

Late last week, Google announced that scientists had, for the first time, “mapped the complete brain and central nervous system of an adult male fruit fly.” On Monday, software engineers were already demonstrating the full MaleCNS v1.0 fruit fly connectome being trained to play Doom, as well as Super Mario 64. In light of these developments, perhaps it is time to amend Arthur C. Clarke’s Third Law. We suggest something similar to ‘Any sufficiently advanced new technology will immediately be forced to play Doom.’

For the first time, scientists have mapped the complete brain and central nervous system of an adult male fruit fly — a key model organism in science. 🪰Working alongside HHMI Janelia Research Campus and the scientific community, @GoogleResearch scientists and researchers used… pic.twitter.com/dpcXH4jmNSSeptember 3, 2026

Let’s look at this story in its natural chronological order. Scientists have been using fruit flies for research for over a century. The winged insects have a strong history in the avenues of genetic research. The humble fruit fly is still relevant in the 2020s in genetics, neuroscience, and more.

Now, for the first time, the complete brain and central nervous system of an adult male fruit fly have been fully mapped. Google Research scientists worked alongside HHMI Janelia Research Campus and the scientific community to achieve this milestone. In the social media post outlining the achievement, Google claimed that AI was used “to combine millions of 2D images into 3D neural shapes, reconstructing a record-breaking 166,000+ neurons.” That’s somewhat below the estimated 86 billion neurons in the human brain. AI data centers are going to need more RAM, folks.

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This scientific breakthrough is going to “accelerate our understanding of the brain, and is a major milestone in neuroscience,” noted Google last Thursday. By Tuesday, it was already being trained to play classic video games.

I'm training a fly brain to play Doom using the full MaleCNS v1.0 fruit fly connectome.Each Doom frame stimulates sensory neurons. Neural activity is mapped to game controls. Damage triggers a stimulus to two PPL101 dopamine cells as reinforcement.Will the fly learn to… https://t.co/ObCJ03gxy3 pic.twitter.com/H2YDBtyuR8September 6, 2026

We’ve seen software engineer Alex Wormuth and ‘C++ ragebaiteur’ Jessica Paquette already demonstrate fly-brain video game training. Their fly-brain tinkering focuses on Doom and Mario 64, respectively.

Of their Doom training efforts, Wormuth says that “Each Doom frame stimulates sensory neurons. Neural activity is mapped to game controls. Damage triggers a stimulus to two PPL101 dopamine cells as reinforcement.” The dev closes their tweet with the question “Will the fly learn to survive?” The code is fully open source, and you can also watch the training progress of the 166,700 neurons live.

playing mario 64 using a fly's brain pic.twitter.com/G4BmfMSWb8September 7, 2026

Paquette’s short video clip shows Mario repeatedly taking off and bumping into a wall. If it were bumping into a window, it would be exhibiting the pinnacle of fly-brain intelligence. We also have the code to this fly-brain video gaming project, which was “literally 100% vibe coded with GPT Astra… just for fun.” Hopefully non-coders/tinkerers will get updates on the success of this training via Paquette’s socials.

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