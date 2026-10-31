French lawmakers approve $11.2 billion internet tax based on traffic usage, costs $0.06 per gigabyte of content accessed — US tech giants like Google and Meta face new levies on content delivered to French subscribers

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France's proposed data levy could raise €10 billion annually from major content providers.

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France has approved a proposed tax that aims to tax the amount of internet data per gigabyte sent to French users in the country, with major companies like Google, Netflix, TikTok, and Meta now in the crosshairs. According to minutes released by the National Assembly, members voted 11-10 in support of the motion on October 30 — which now means the new law has been added to the country’s next budget, despite major opposition from the government side and the finance committee rapporteur. The latest amendment, introduced by socialist lawmaker Laurent Lhardit, could see content providers pay €0.055 (roughly $0.06) to the government for every gigabyte of content distributed to French users.

With approximately 154 million users and counting in France, the proposal’s authors say such a tax could generate around €10 billion ($11.2 billion) in annual revenue for the government. “This amendment proposes a tax on digital data flows emitted by content providers, to be borne by the providers themselves. Its revenue is estimated at €10 billion.” Said Laurent Lhardit. The said proposal, though yet to be passed as it must survive further parliamentary scrutiny, aims at companies that generate substantial internet traffic as opposed to taxing their advertising revenue, profits and subscriptions. Its explanatory notes particularly mention Google, Meta, Netflix, Amazon, and content delivery network Akamai as major potential contributors. Notably, TikTok and other similar platforms could fall under this broader scope depending on how these rules are applied.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Sluggotg
    My World of Warcraft install takes up 128GB of data. If a French person installs that, Blizzard will owe France about $79. (Based on $0.62 per gig listed in the article, the headline says $0.64). Am I missing something? Every Movie you stream. Every online game you play. Costs you that much per Gig.
    Seems very out of control. I can't see how a company like Blizzard would be able to support France without having a "France Only" additional fee.
    Good Luck with that!
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    Sluggotg said:
    My World of Warcraft install takes up 128GB of data. If a French person installs that, Blizzard will owe France about $79. (Based on $0.62 per gig listed in the article, the headline says $0.64). Am I missing something? Every Movie you stream. Every online game you play. Costs you that much per Gig.
    Seems very out of control. I can't see how a company like Blizzard would be able to support France without having a "France Only" additional fee.
    Good Luck with that!
    games are whatever with this.

    THis is targeting the mega corps who stream massive data or upload and download stuff.

    and there is no way they would serve the area if it is passed.

    if someone set up a bot to constantly download petabytes from youtube, facebook, MEGA, netflix, etc etc it would cost them a fortune they can't control.

    This 100% also encourages Gov to set up these types of bots to constantly download stuff to make them more $ from the law.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    hotaru251 said:
    games are whatever with this.
    So you don't think steam will care. There business selling games that needed to be downloaded. The tax on the download exceeds the cost of the games in many cases. So the government wants steam to give them all the money they were paid plus even more. What about microsoft game pass that costs $15/month and lets you download all the games you want. How long before microsoft gets tired of paying $500 per month to the government and getting $15. Even netflix can not afford this when it costs them a couple dollars per hour of movies watched.

    I suspect some idiot that can't do math proposed this. If it was that much per terabyte the companies would likely grumble but pay the tax.

    At these rates companies will just stop selling into that market or find a way to directly pass the cost onto the consumer which likely will have the same effect since many people feel games are over priced. They already pay a 20% vat tax for the game.

    It also depends on who they think they are going to tax. They likely could force their local ISP companies to pay and maybe companies that have a office in france. This will just lead to more people using VPN based in countries with no agreements to hide any of the actual traffic.

    Then again this is likely something some politician says to get votes knowing nothing will be said about it again after a election.
    Reply
  • Edward Jazzhands
    Sluggotg said:
    My World of Warcraft install takes up 128GB of data. If a French person installs that, Blizzard will owe France about $79. (Based on $0.62 per gig listed in the article, the headline says $0.64). Am I missing something? Every Movie you stream. Every online game you play. Costs you that much per Gig.
    Seems very out of control. I can't see how a company like Blizzard would be able to support France without having a "France Only" additional fee.
    Good Luck with that!
    You might want to check what the article says again. It says 6 cents per gig. Not 62 cents.
    Reply
  • txfeinbergs
    Yeah, there is no way this is going to be acceptable to those companies. That is a massive tax. I would tell the French government to go F themselves.
    Reply
  • txfeinbergs
    Edward Jazzhands said:
    You might want to check what the article says again. It says 6 cents per gig. Not 62 cents.
    Last time I checked:
    $0.65was 65 cents.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    bill001g said:
    So you don't think steam will care.
    i didnt say wouldnt care it was just w/e.

    fun fact: most of the internet usage isn't gaming related.
    music, video, streaming, etc etc.

    txfeinbergs said:
    Last time I checked:
    $0.65was 65 cents.
    per article (never trust an article title especially on TH as typos are frequent anymore):


    The latest amendment, introduced by socialist lawmaker Laurent Lhardit, could see content providers pay €0.055 (roughly $0.06) to the government for every gigabyte of content distributed to French users.

    that is 6 pennies.
    not 65 pennies.
    Reply
  • tntdyno
    france ip = do not serve

    literally that simple for these mega corps.
    they are not going to pay jack.
    Reply
  • greenreaper
    France has a big server hosting company, OVH... I doubt they're particularly happy about this, because who's going to want to serve France via a company the government can coerce into collecting such a tax? That's the most realistic way I see this working.
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    The gall that governments have, thinking they can tax everything.

    Maybe they should reduce expenses like the rest of us have to when funds get tight?
    Reply