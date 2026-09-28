US sanctions force The Netherlands off Microsoft and toward alternative NixOS-based software ecosystem — trial programs running now, first release expected at end of 2027

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The U.S. imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, preventing it from using ubiquitous U.S.-based software.

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When the U.S. government imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, it also meant that its chief prosecutor lost access to Microsoft services, including email. It was then that the Dutch government decided that it was time to make plans that would reduce its reliance on software and services that were made or based in the United States. The result of that decision was DAWO, or Digitaal Autonome Werkomgeving Overheid (Digital Autonomous Work Environment for Government in English). And work is underway to bring it to fruition.

As Tweakers reports, via It's FOSS, the program was aimed at refreshing the technologies used by the Dutch government in such a way that it would no longer be in a situation where it could lose access to critical systems at the whim of a foreign country. From operating systems to office software and cloud services, a new system had to be devised and rolled out.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DS426
    Good for them as they'll be better off in the long run. This, all while the U.S. government and some corporations continue to grow in dependence of Microsoft as apps and services continue to be further integrated and consolidated:

    1) OS: Microsoft
    2) ERP: Microsoft
    3) Business Productivity ("Office") & Collaboration: Microsoft
    4) Security: Microsoft
    5) Cloud and AI: Microsoft
    Reply
  • thestryker
    If they are able to roll this out smoothly and then expand across institutions this should be a beneficial move. The key thing I would be concerned with is maintaining documentation and ensuring long term retention of people proficient in maintaining.

    From the US side of things this isn't good as it's an obvious loss of soft power, but when foreign policy is dictated by personal grudge this is what happens.
    Reply