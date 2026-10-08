Solo developer rebuilds Adobe Creative Suite in Rust using Claude, releases it free to all — targets 100% parity in one month despite piracy claims and safety warnings

Controversially named Reddit user u/ai_art_is_art posted on r/creativecloud about their suite of alternatives for the most-used Adobe products recreated using Claude. Their post has since been removed, but their comment with links to their GitHub page remains. PhotoCraft, LightCraft, ImageCraft, FilmCraft, and more are equivalents to multiple Adobe products and are available for download, but commenters warn of safety concerns and actual functionality.

Adobe’s dominance in creative tools is nothing new; it has been the industry standard for decades, with entire workflows depending on it. The Redditor wanted to create an open-source version with all the familiar layouts and functions for each product, planning to reach 100% parity within a month. The projects were all built in Rust, as the creator emphasizes multiple times in their GitHub repositories.

There is no shortage of free alternatives to Adobe products; however, the alternatives often have largely different layouts and workflows. Affinity does its best to compete with Photoshop, and it doesn’t fall short; however, Affinity still has a learning curve, and it doesn’t offer an integrated suite of products like Adobe. It seems that the developer’s goal with this is to unify the experience, unlike having multiple free creative products all built by different developers. The developer is also focused on AI integration and has also made it so that the creative software is agent-native, allowing AI to easily use the tools and menus over a JSON control channel and an MCP server, essentially intending for users to let the AI create art directly using the software.

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This project has had mixed reactions, with some saying it is stealing from Adobe and warning the developer of a lawsuit; responses to those warnings state that it is a clean-room reimplementation and no Adobe source code was used or copied in the creation of the software. One commenter sarcastically responded to a post on X sharing the developer’s Reddit comment: ‘“Something really cool is happening:” Piracy,’ while others are in support, saying Adobe deserves this due to its shady buisness practices.

Skeptics also warn of safety concerns with vibecoded software; a single person has generated potentially hundreds of thousands of lines of code for multiple pieces of software very quickly, and verification of the code becomes a mountain of a task for a developer without a team; a 2026 State of Code Developer Survey of 1,100 professionals by Sonar indicates that 96% of developers do not fully trust AI-generated code. Privacy problems, malicious code, unsafe file handling , and more are among the list of concerns.

Excited testers say this could be a legitimate Adobe alternative, but others claim it may just be more vibecoded AI slop. It remains to be seen how many will collaborate to improve upon this project and fill in the missing features that it plans to replicate.

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