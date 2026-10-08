Solo developer rebuilds Adobe Creative Suite in Rust using Claude, releases it free to all — targets 100% parity in one month despite piracy claims and safety warnings

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Transitioning from Adobe to a free alternative without an adjustment period sounds like a dream.

Anthropic Claude
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Controversially named Reddit user u/ai_art_is_art posted on r/creativecloud about their suite of alternatives for the most-used Adobe products recreated using Claude. Their post has since been removed, but their comment with links to their GitHub page remains. PhotoCraft, LightCraft, ImageCraft, FilmCraft, and more are equivalents to multiple Adobe products and are available for download, but commenters warn of safety concerns and actual functionality.

Adobe’s dominance in creative tools is nothing new; it has been the industry standard for decades, with entire workflows depending on it. The Redditor wanted to create an open-source version with all the familiar layouts and functions for each product, planning to reach 100% parity within a month. The projects were all built in Rust, as the creator emphasizes multiple times in their GitHub repositories.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.