Bag a huge $308 saving on a two-year ExpressVPN Advanced sub and get four bonus months on top for free — 78% discount gets you this fast no-logs VPN service with support for 12 simultaneous connections for just $83

If you're looking for one upgrade that will instantly improve your online safety and give your privacy a boost, a virtual private network subscription is the one to choose. One of the biggest providers, ExpressVPN, has slashed the cost of its two-year Advanced plan to only $83.72, saving you $308 in total, with four months extra added for free.

● Check out this deal at ExpressVPN

That $83.72 price gives you 28 months of coverage, the equivalent to just $2.99 a month, compared to ExpressVPN's usual $13.99 a month cost for the same plan. It comes risk-free, too, as it's covered by the company's 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're a first-time subscriber and you're not happy, you can ask for a full refund at any point within the first 30 days, giving you plenty of time to push this VPN to its limits to see how it performs.