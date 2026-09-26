Federal bill would force VPN providers, ISPs, and DNS services to block foreign piracy sites — yet fuzzy location rules could trigger heavy-handed bans

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Determining a user's location can be an exercise in quantum mechanics when VPNs are involved.

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A week and change ago, the U.S. Congress saw yet another anti-piracy bill introduced, H.R. 10364, or by its full name, the American Copyright Protection Act of 2026 (ACPA). It would require internet service providers, DNS resolving services, and virtual private networks, or VPNs, to block foreign websites or services hosting pirated content. The full text for the bill is now public, and it stands out due to its targeting of foreign services and affecting connections "from the United States." That gets complicated pretty quick when VPNs and content delivery networks (CDNs) are in play.

In ACPA, a standard blocking order needs to be court-issued, but would apply in 14 to 30 days. There's a special case seemingly targeted at live-streaming of sports events and shows, or "time-sensitive events" in legal parlance, which can shorten the blocking deadline as a judge sees fit, so long as the first leak of copyrighted material appears within 24 hours after going live.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

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