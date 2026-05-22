Save 30% on a 12-month Proton Unlimited sub to secure an all-in-one privacy suite for under $110 — big price drop on service that includes a no-logs VPN with servers across 145 countries, 500GB of cloud storage, encrypted mail, password manager, and more

If you're looking for a privacy-focused VPN service, along with a password manager, email service, cloud storage, and more all rolled into one, then this Proton deal will knock your socks off. For a limited time, you can score a 12-month Proton Unlimited subscription for just $109.12, equivalent to just $9.09 a month.

● Check out this deal at Proton

That's a big 30% drop in price compared to the usual cost, and one that will save you $47 over the course of the sub. You do have to pay upfront for the 12 months, but it's totally risk-free, as you've got 30 days to change your mind and will receive a full refund if the service isn't working for you.

This is a really good price for a whole suite of tools that will help keep your privacy safe online. A Proton Unlimited subscription comes with 'Plus' access to the majority of its services, so it's a good all-rounder for total online protection.

First and foremost, however, is access to ProtonVPN. This is a service with over 20,000 servers in over 145 different countries around the planet. Using it gives you the means to hide yourself online as you browse the web, a level of privacy that is undeniably essential in the modern world, where the pages you visit (and the products you buy) are routinely tracked.

Like plenty of the big players, ProtonVPN has a strict no-logs policy in place, meaning it doesn't store any data about your connection or your activity online when you're using it. I use a VPN like this to stay safe when I'm connecting to unsecure hotel WiFi networks, but I also like to use them to access streaming services abroad when I'm away from home.

Expect all of the usual goodies here, including a kill switch and DNS leak prevention to stop any data leaking if you lose connection. It has split tunneling support to route only certain apps through the service, as well as NetShield ad-blocking to stop ads from appearing online.

ProtonVPN is a fast, top-tier provider, but you're not just getting the VPN here. Proton Unlimited also comes with a secure email service through Proton Mail, with support for three custom domains and up to 15 email addresses, encrypted and based in Switzerland, along with 500GB of cloud storage through Proton Drive.

Proton Calendar access, meanwhile, unlocks 25 different personal calendars per user, while Proton Pass support gives you a password manager with support for 50 vaults. Proton Wallet support is included, too, for Bitcoin holders who need an encrypted wallet for their crypto.

This 30% off deal for Proton Unlimited which knocks the price down to $109.12 is a seriously impressive one. A full suite of privacy-protecting tools with a 30-day money back guarantee at this price point is a good one. If you need to protect your data and identity online, jump on a deal like this one while you can.

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