Save 55% on 12 months of Norton VPN coverage — pay just $49.99 for complete protection from scams, malware, and nefarious ads

The soccer World Cup is upon us, with teams from around the globe ready to compete in the world's biggest sporting tournament. If you're planning to stream your favorite team's games while travelling or from a non-secure location, having a fast and reliable VPN is a must-have. Norton VPN offers coverage for up to 5 devices, plus online protection against viruses, malware injection, and malicious advertising, without logging or storing information about your browsing history. If you act now, you can save 55% on a 12-month Norton VPN Plus subscription, previously $109.99, you can get yours for $49.99 in today's deal. That's an incredible $60 saving.

● Check out this deal at Norton VPN

At just $49.99 for the 12-month Norton VPN Plus subscription, the monthly cost works out as $4.17 per month. Less than a cup of coffee, and essential protection is what you want to use free WiFi when you're out and about, or even frequenting a coffeehouse. Don't make it easy for criminals to get hold of your personal details and information.