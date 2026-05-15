Save a huge $229 on a two-year NordVPN subscription and get three extra months free — massive 73% saving for privacy-focused VPN with no-logs policy unlocks access to over 7400 servers across 118 different countries for just $83

NordVPN has been a popular recommendation for those seeking out an affordable, privacy-focused virtual private network for years. There's a reason for that. It's good, fast, and more importantly, cheap, but this two-year deal makes it an even better proposition for internet users that knocks down the price of a NordVPN subscription by a whopping 73%, turning it from $312.93 to just $83.43, with three months extra added in for free.

● Check out this deal at NordVPN

Not only is this a fantastic price for a service that helps to protect your privacy and security online, making it the equivalent of paying just $3.09 a month, but it's risk free. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on subscriptions. If you try it, and don't like it, you can get a refund. 30 days is a decent chunk of time to put NordVPN's huge server base to the test, after all.

Do you need a VPN? Personally, I think everyone should take advantage of one. Think of it as an all-in-one privacy service for using the web.

First, NordVPN itself lets you hide your IP address while you're browsing, and in doing so, hide your location. You can be sipping a coffee in LA while you're browsing the web as if you're in London. Right now, NordVPN has over 7,400 servers to connect to, across 118 countries.

That privacy is a must-have online, especially in an era where every page we visit and every product we look at can be recorded. It's also a useful must-have for users who want to take advantage of being a temporary internet resident of another country, especially if you want to watch otherwise-inaccessible streaming services. A service like NordVPN is also a no-brainer if you're regularly connecting to online hotspots at hotels, malls, or restaurants, where your data security could be under serious threat.

NordVPN is a security-focused provider, too. Its no-log policy sees independent auditing, with the most recent check by Deloitte in February 2026 confirming that the company doesn't track, collect, or in any way store data about its users' connections.

Connections are encrypted across a range of supported apps, including mobile and PC, across all the major operating systems, with the service even offering post-quantum encryption as a way to keep ahead of any attempts to break encryption with future quantum computing efforts. NordVPN also supports some of the common features we'd expect to see in a provider these days, including kill switch support for blocking any data leakage if your VPN connection goes down at any point.

NordVPN's sub price is on its cheapest Basic plan, but a similar discount is available across its more-expensive Plus, Complete, and Prime packages, which offer more advanced malware, ad, and tracking protection, along with access to NordPass password manager. Even on its basic plan, however, you get the full VPN protection and speeds, supporting up to 10 devices at once.

The $83.43 sale price for this 2-year NordVPN subscription is a huge bargain compared to its usual $312.93 sale price, especially as it adds three extra months on top for free. If you're worried about your internet privacy, either at home or on the go, take advantage of this VPN deal while you can.

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