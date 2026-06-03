Save a massive 90% on a two-year PrivadoVPN subscription and get three extra months for free — huge $266 saving on this affordable VPN with a strict no-logs policy that you can try risk-free for 30 days for just $30

PrivadoVPN might not yet have the brand recognition that the big names like Nord and Express have, but this upstart is here to stay, and it's rolled out an epic discount for new members. Right now, a two-year PrivadoVPN sub can be yours for just $30, down from $296.73, saving you a whopping 90% in total with three additional months thrown in for free.

● Check out this deal at PrivadoVPN

That $30 price is short, sweet, and makes PrivadoVPN one of the most affordable options for protecting your online privacy that you can buy right now. This is a company that takes its privacy claims seriously, even going as far as moving its headquarters to Iceland from Switzerland to protect its strict no-logs policy.

The best part? Like its bigger rivals, PrivadoVPN lets you try out its services, risk-free, for 30 days. If you decide you're not happy, you can ask for a full refund.