Slash nearly $300 off a two-year ExpressVPN subscription and grab four extra months for free — massive 82% saving on this privacy-focused VPN service with servers across 105 different countries, down to just $64

One of the best investments that you can make to protect your privacy and data security on the go is a virtual private network subscription from a top-end service like ExpressVPN. The company has just dropped a big discount on its two-year plan that knocks almost $300 off and nets you an extra four months on top, too, all for just $64.12 right now.

● Check out this deal at ExpressVPN

Less than $65 is a stonkingly good deal for 28 months of coverage, and one that means you'll be securing VPN access for the equivalent of just $2.29 a month. That's not a bad offer for a solution that will keep you and your identity safe while you browse the web, but this 82% deal is cee, so if you decide the service isn't for you, you can secure a full refund. That's a good, completely risk-free. If you're a first-time user, you've got a 30 day money-back guarant amount of time for you to put this VPN through its paces to see if it works for you.

Owning a VPN subscription is a must-have for users who shop and use the web on a regular basis. The first big advantage is privacy: ExpressVPN lets you hide your IP address when you're visiting any site online. As a result, your location is kept hidden, meaning you can browse the web as if you're from one of 105 different countries that the company has servers, along with 24 different locations in the U.S. alone.

Privacy like that is becoming more and more essential in a world where everything we do can be monitored. Every page you visit can leave behind a trace that can be followed. It's also a great and useful idea if you want to become a pretend traveller from another country, as it'll allow you to start streaming content from streaming services unavailable at home. You're also able to take advantage of the protection ExpressVPN can offer when you're browsing on an insecure WiFi network, especially at public locations like hotels and malls, where a malicious actor could be trying to sniff out your data without you realising.

There's no need to worry about ExpressVPN giving up your data, too. Like many of the big players, ExpressVPN has a no-logs policy, which means that it doesn't track or store any data about its users' connections. This is regularly audited, with the last audit in 2025 by KMPG confirming "reasonable assurance" of its systems and policies.

From a technical standpoint, ExpressVPN ensures that your connection between your devices and its servers is encrypted. It supports all the major operating systems for mobile and desktop, providing industry-standard AES-256 encryption for protection, the same standard used by government agencies. It also supports post-quantum encryption techniques during the handshake process for added protection for your devices when they begin connecting to its servers.

ExpressVPN also offers a huge host of quality-of-life features and tools for protecting you while you remain connected. Some of the common features include a kill switch, which will block your data as soon as your VPN connection drops out to stop any data (and identity) leakage. More advanced features, from a private email relay to a dedicated IP address, are available at extra cost, with discounts of between 75% to 78% on its Advanced and Express Pro plans.

That said, the ExpressVPN Basic plan on offer here for $64.12, saving you nearly $300, is an absolute steal. That price unlocks a significant amount of online protection, with the added four months on top, a bonus you can't ignore. If you've never used ExpressVPN (or, indeed, any VPN service) before, the 30-day guarantee will let you use this service risk-free. Don't stay unprotected online: if you're worried about your privacy, dive in with a plan like this with this hard-to-beat offer.

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