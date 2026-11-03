Developer manages to run Windows 11 26H2 with just 128MB of RAM, just 3.1% of recommended minimum — stripped-down installation can access Desktop, File Explorer, and Notepad

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Just 128MB of RAM is enough to boot Windows 11.

Windows 11 running on just 128MB of RAM
(Image credit: NTDEV)
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NTDEV, the popular developer behind the Tiny11 project, has once again pushed the limits of just how little hardware is required to run Windows 11. In a video shared on YouTube, the developer claims to have successfully booted the latest Windows 11 26H2 on a system with just 128MB of RAM. Despite severe memory constraints, the heavily stripped-down installation manages to load the Desktop and File Explorer, access the Start menu, and even run the classic Notepad app.

While it is an impressive achievement, the developer acknowledges that the system is "painfully slow," making this more of a technical experiment than a practical way to run Windows 11 on older hardware. According to Microsoft’s official requirements, Windows 11 requires at least 4GB of RAM, meaning NTDEV's latest experiment uses just 3.125% of the recommended minimum. The developer has not shared a detailed breakdown of every component removed or disabled to achieve the result, but the project builds on years of experimentation with stripped-down Windows installations.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.