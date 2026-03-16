Microsoft and Samsung scramble to fix a major C: drive lockout bug on Galaxy devices — faulty Galaxy Connect app leaves users with 'limited' recovery options following recent Windows 11 update

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This crippling bug affects some Samsung Galaxy Book 4 and Samsung Desktop devices

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

An unusual new bug that prevents Windows 11 users from accessing their main C: drive on Samsung devices has been identified following a recent system update. A preliminary investigation by Microsoft and Samsung has placed the blame on a Samsung-specific app, rather than an issue with the Windows 11 update itself.

The message “C:\ is not accessible – Access denied” became visible when trying to launch apps or access files on affected devices after installing February 2026 security updates (KB5077181) on certain Samsung devices, including some Galaxy Book 4 laptops and Samsung Desktop models, according to Microsoft in a notice posted online.

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