Putin casts online vote using unlicensed Windows on an American Dell PC — 'Activate Windows' watermark visible in official Kremlin clip, uses foreign Dell PC despite Russian tech mandate

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“You can’t go wrong,” says the Russian president squinting at the screen to check that he didn’t go wrong, before thanking the computer.

Putin votes, slowly
(Image credit: Russian State Media)

Russian president Vladimir Putin voted online in the State Duma elections on Friday. That’s a pretty ordinary-sounding thing for any president to do, but this filmed-for-the-press event has been widely shared outside of Russia. Why? The official video appears to show Putin voting on a PC using an unlicensed copy of Windows on a Dell PC. The president then comments, “You can’t go wrong,” as he clicks on his choice of candidate. Moreover, folks are throwing scorn at the aging Russian president’s mouse skills. If this were an audition for an eSports team, it would have been a clear fail.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aberkae
    Fake democracy like the fake license. What a pos!
    Reply
  • animation303
    He probably can't activate it anyway, Russia is blocked from the activation servers iirc
    Reply
  • Unolocogringo
    It took me 3 months of trying once or twice a week to activate my wife's new build.
    Every time it was Oops something went wrong, try again later.
    Of course each time I was presented with a link to buy a new copy of windows.
    Retail disk 7 pro upgraded to 10 pro.
    She hates 11 about as much as she hated 8.
    Reply
  • John musbach
    It seems like windows 11 doesn't really care about activation since it just does the watermark
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Kinda weird that React OS hasn't seen uptake by the Russian government.

    My next bet would be that he'd use Astra Linux, Russian Fedora Remix, or ROSA Linux.

    Due to no shortage of alternatives, I wonder if the unlicensed copy of Windows might've been to thumb his nose at the US, in a small way? I'm sure they'll have expected such footage to be scrutinized by foreign intelligence agencies. So, it would be a way to say "hey, we're not afraid of you and your software".
    Reply
  • ghristov
    Where is the power cable for this monitor, as well as the video cable from the PC? And what about the Type-A to Type-B cable to enable the monitor's USB ports?
    Reply
  • Unolocogringo
    ghristov said:
    Where is the power cable for this monitor, as well as the video cable from the PC? And what about the Type-A to Type-B cable to enable the monitor's USB ports?
    Looks like an AIO . Only thing needed is power cable.
    My 27 inch monitor has a cable hider in its stand.
    All wires are routed inside the stand.
    Then my desk has a hole with a plastic cover for the wires to drop down through. Under the monitor base.
    = no visible wires.
    Reply
  • ghristov
    Unolocogringo said:
    Looks like an AIO . Only thing needed is power cable.
    My 27 inch monitor has a cable hider in its stand.
    All wires are routed inside the stand.
    Then my desk has a hole with a plastic cover for the wires to drop down through. Under the monitor base.
    = no visible wires.
    This is a Dell U3011 it doesn't have a dedicated cable management channel. I have the same one. It's not a AIO
    Reply
  • usertests
    ghristov said:
    This is a Dell U3011 it doesn't have a dedicated cable management channel. I have the same one. It's not a AIO
    It could have a small PC of any brand VESA mounted on the backside of that monitor.

    Not sure about the power cables. Maybe a hole in the desk beneath the monitor.

    https://dl.dell.com/manuals/all-products/esuprt_electronics/esuprt_display/dell-u3011_user's%20guide_en-us.pdf
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    Microslop don't care if your windows is actived or not. they care about spy on you.
    you can't do some things with windows with no license but you can run it 99%
    Windows today is a free spyware software.
    Reply