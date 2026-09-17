Retired Microsoft Engineer details the story about the famous leaked FCKGW Windows XP key — copy protection used 10MB of encrypted Microsoft Bob for validation

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Next. Next. Click. FCKGW-RHQQ2-YXRKT-8TG6W-2B7Q8. Enter.

Windows XP CD
(Image credit: GlaasG50 @ Wikimedia Commons)

Anyone old enough to be messing with PCs in the early to mid-2000s probably has the following burned into their mind: FCKGW-RHQQ2-YXRKT-8TG6W-2B7Q8. That's neither a magic spell nor a password for a cabal — it's the best-known Windows XP key, letting anyone install and run the operating system with its incantation and just the one CD. Ever wondered how or why Microsoft let such an apparent gaping hole in its copy protection? Former engineer Dave Plummer explained in an X post.

First off, there were actually two versions of the original Windows XP media: Retail and Volume. The former was for anyone who just bought the OS off the shelf, while the latter was reserved for Microsoft partners and OEMs that needed to easily install it on thousands of machines without needing to individually activate every single one at install time.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thesyndrome
    Just a heads-up, there's a typo in the article

    The short-lived assistant was technically the antecessor of the much-maligned and memed-upon Clippy, and did its best in 1995 to introduce newbies to basic computing tasks.
    Reply
  • Dementoss
    I do believe I used that key...
    Reply
  • derekullo
    thesyndrome said:
    Just a heads-up, there's a typo in the article
    Antecessor means a person or thing that goes before another, serving as a predecessor or ancestor.
    Technically correct is the best kind of correct !!!
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Admin said:
    Anyone old enough to be messing with PCs in the early to mid-2000s probably has the following burned into their mind:
    I switched to Linux shortly before the XP boom era.
    Reply
  • LordVile
    ezst036 said:
    I switched to Linux shortly before the XP boom era.
    “There are dozens of us”
    Reply
  • ezst036
    LordVile said:
    “There are dozens of us”
    There were dozens of us.

    But back then, for XP users there was 94% to 96% of you. Now there isn't even what 70% of you.

    We've grown. And you've shrunk.
    Reply
  • LordVile
    ezst036 said:
    There were dozens of us.

    But back then, for XP users there was 94% to 96% of you. Now there isn't even what 70% of you.

    We've grown. And you've shrunk.
    Really isn’t the case bud
    Reply
  • Mathrawkee
    thesyndrome said:
    Just a heads-up, there's a typo in the article
    Negative, Ghost Rider
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    ezst036 said:
    We've grown. And you've shrunk.
    And increasingly, there are people in multiple camps.
    Knowing the benefits of both (or all 3-4), and using what is relevant for a particular task.
    Reply