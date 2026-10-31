Tech sleuth claims to have found the oldest GUI application that still works with Windows 11 — 34-year-old CDPLAYER.EXE from Windows NT in November 1992 wins the prize

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However, if you cheat and enable 16-bit apps in Win11, you can still enjoy REVERSI.EXE, as distributed with Windows 1.01 in 1985.

CD Player image from Microsoft and Wikipedia
(Image credit: Microsoft and Wikipedia)
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A technology enthusiast claims that the oldest GUI application that still runs on Windows 11 is CDPLAYER.EXE from November 1992. The app had to run on Microsoft’s newest consumer OS without modifications or emulation involved to be chosen as the ‘winner’ of their experiment. Blogger Enlyth expected something from the early NT era, as Windows 11 doesn’t support 16-bit apps, despite its strong backward compatibility. Finding an app that is almost 34 years old that still works with a simple double-click is a remarkable result.

At the beginning of their journey to find the oldest Windows UI app that just works on Microsoft’s newest OS, Enlyth confirmed FREECELL.EXE from February 1993 would still run without issues. This game was distributed alongside the Win32s environment, designed to allow some 32-bit applications to run on the 16-bit operating systems like Windows 3.1 and 3.11. Win32s was made available in beta in October 1992, but went mainstream in July 1993.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.