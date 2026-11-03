Windows 11 8GB RAM configurations get a performance boost — As AI demand keeps pushing prices up, Microsoft says Windows is now 20% more responsive, multitasking 40% faster on memory-constrained machines

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Microsoft's claimed performance gains will need to be tested

Windows 11
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Following a resurgence of 8GB RAM laptops earlier this year, and in the wake of promises to improve Windows 11 performance using just 8GB of RAM, Microsoft has today announced what it claims are a series of performance improvements. Driven by an ongoing global PC component shortage that is forcing manufacturers to dumb down specs, the company says that with 8GB of RAM, Windows is now 20% more responsive and 40% faster when it comes to multitasking.

The development shared today by Microsoft is an update to a commitment earlier this year to improve the quality and performance of Windows 11, a major bugbear of users since its launch. Microsoft says it has taken a three-pronged approach to memory optimization: making better use of memory in Windows 11 PCs, protecting interactions that need to feel instant, and ensuring key apps and Windows use less memory. While the company admits you'll be able to do more on 16GB or 32GB of RAM, it says "we're making sure you can do more, even with 8GB."

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    Remove all the useless bloat, and 8gb would run just fine.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Is this the source? It's old if so, but I don't see the 40% claim:

    https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2026/10/15/whats-new-in-windows-11-everyday-experiences-reimagined/
    Reply
  • dimar
    Can the RAM be upgraded on these laptops? If not, it's just ewaste.
    Reply
  • usertests
    dimar said:
    Can the RAM be upgraded on these laptops? If not, it's just ewaste.
    I picked up an Alder Lake-U laptop with 8 GB of soldered DDR4, but an empty SODIMM slot. Easy and cheap upgrade to 40 GB.

    That's becoming harder and harder to find over time.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    usertests said:
    Is this the source? It's old if so, but I don't see the 40% claim:

    https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2026/10/15/whats-new-in-windows-11-everyday-experiences-reimagined/
    I had to search around to find it:

    https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2026/11/03/raising-the-bar-for-8-gb-windows-11-pcs-whats-improved-and-how-to-get-it/
    Reply