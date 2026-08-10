Windows 11's built-in weather app hogs more than 1.2 gigabytes of RAM just to tell the forecast — memory-sucking web wrapper filled with ads masquerades as an actual application
5x more memory consumption than macOS.
Windows is in a tough spot right now, with years of neglect and stagnation reaching a boiling point with customers. Lack of optimization, bloat, ads, forced AI slop, and persistent tracking have forced Microsoft to admit its missteps and commit to fixing the OS at large. Windows Latest's new testing shows that the built-in weather app is a perfect representation of the state of Windows. The "app" consumes up to 1.2GB of RAM while idling, and it serves up a bunch of ads while you check the temperature.
MSN Weather is the default weather app that ships with Windows, which explains why it's filled with promotions throughout, despite being part of a paid OS. To be clear, the app looks very modern and has all the data you could ask for, such as live radar overlays, hourly wind and precipitation breakdowns, air quality index, and moon phases. It's also accurate because the data is sourced from a bunch of different providers across the world, but mostly Foreca.
The author explains that getting accurate forecasts is not a cheap endeavor, so it's not like Microsoft is running a charity. But the comparison falls apart when you look at what the competition is offering. Apple's native weather app on macOS is just as beautiful, detailed, and accurate, yet it's free of ads. It also only consumes about 250MB of memory to show all that data, so 5x less than Windows. This is because MSN Weather is technically not even an app to begin with; it's a web wrapper that's pinging a bunch of browser tabs in real-time.
When the author clicked on the Task Manager entry for MSN Weather, they saw 8 Chromium-based subprocesses, confirming that they're just looking at a website being rendered via WebView 2. For context, native Windows apps are supposed to adhere to the WinUI framework, which the company is slowly adopting over Win32 and UWP. Microsoft is committed to updating all the native apps Windows ships with to Win32, which should significantly improve their optimization, but we don't know if the ads will suddenly disappear as well.
The author saw Adobe Acrobat ads while checking the forecast, and we saw two ads — one for LendingTree and another for Spotify. Apart from that, scrolling around the app and clicking on the different menus and boxes was fast enough. We have to emphasize that the app really is granular and well-built from an aesthetic point of view; Microsoft gets full points for that, or is it MSN? That distinction is another issue that makes the weather app conundrum a bit more confusing.
When Microsoft promised to rebuild all native Windows 11 apps, it didn't explicitly say those would include MSN-branded services too, like MSN Weather and MSN News. Seeing as though they're simply called by their utilitarian names in the OS, there's a strong chance that these memory hoggers will also be eventually upgraded. For now, just stick to your phone, especially if you were among those who immediately Googled how to remove the weather widget from your taskbar that fateful day.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
The weather app/widget in the task bar only takes up ~300Mb (The whole of windows widgets) the icon that gives you constant temp right on the bar, even if you click on it to get the whole display with the torrent of adds, it's still only ~300Mb.
You have to click on the weather app/widget to get the 1.2Gb usage, because only then do you get the full heavy website.
- Google = with one tab open, between 700MB and 900MB
- Weather app (in use) = between 650MB and 750MB
- Steam Client WebHelper (not sure what it's doing the whole time) = around 550MB
- Whatsapp (in idle) = 300MB
- Windows Explorer (in idle, or not) = 170MB
- Seach (in idle, or not) =165MB
Without having any apps open (that I know of) my system uses around 8.5GB of RAM. I have 32GB total.
Skyline Weather (github)Fluent Weather (github) (reddit)Lively Weather (github) (reddit)
They no longer care about a quality product; they care how much their product can make for them, specifically passively generated incomes - something only a business or well off person can really afford to set up.
Once I'd learned their tactics, it became apparent that my love of computers was going to be tainted by a vendor that I preferred; I started learning Linux during the Win 8.1 days as each disgusting ad feature and data mining tool was unearthed.
While I still use Windows today for my primary gaming system, it's heavily restricted with group policy and all the extra garbage removed; it's days are also numbered with how Valve has been working so much on the Proton compatibility layer. You can even play non-Steam games through the Steam Launcher in Linux... (ex.: WoW).
Real Native Apps Only, or bust!
I keep widgets turned off in W11, both home and work.