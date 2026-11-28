It's a great time to upgrade your PC speaker setup with a pair of stylish desktop speakers that have multiple connections — including Bluetooth 5.3 LE and, in the pricier pair, HDMI-ARC.

Both Onkyo's Creator GX-10DB and Creator GX-30ARC desktop speakers are on pretty decent sale at Amazon for Black Friday. The smaller Creator GX-10DB features 3-inch woofers and 3/4-inch tweeters and measures 4.69 x 6.81 x 5.5 inches (119 x 173 x 140mm), and normally retails for $249 (though it debuted at a lower price of $199), but is currently on sale for $129 — 48% off its current MSRP. The larger Creator GX-30ARC has 4-inch woofers and 3/4-inch tweeters and measures 5.75 x 8.7 x 6.7 inches (146 x 220 x 170mm), and is currently on sale for $199.99 , or 20% off its MSRP of $249.99.

Both the Creator GX-10DB and the Creator GX-30ARC have removable cloth front covers and come with optional, angled plastic speaker stands, which are sturdy enough to limit vibration but look and feel a little cheap with their faux wood-grain finish. Both speakers also have quite a few connectivity options: USB-C, RCA, optical, and Bluetooth 5.3 LE are in both, as well as a subwoofer connection. The GX-30ARC also has a 3.5mm aux jack and HDMI-ARC.

In our audio testing, both speakers sounded very good when placed on a desk and connected to a PC. But these are definitely PC speakers — the larger GX-30ARC speakers are louder, but they weren't quite loud enough to fill our managing editor's living room (and they're connected to each other via a 6.5-foot (2m) proprietary cable — so he couldn't place them much further than a desk width apart). If you're buying them for your PC, these are both great options; just make sure you take measurements, as the larger GX-30ARCs are pretty big.

You can read our full review of the Onkyo Creator Series PC speakers here .

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.