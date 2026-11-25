If you want to upgrade your PC setup without paying high prices for new components, the best PC speakers, provide a tangible upgrade that isn't running at triple the typical price. Many of the sets we've reviewed are on sale for Black Friday, and we've tracked down five of the best deals on speakers we've tested, some of which are among the best we've tested on the market.

We're focused on typical 2.0 stereo speakers here, though some of the options include a subwoofer output so you can configure a 2.1 setup in the future. Although surround sound sets and soundbars are available as PC speakers, we weren't impressed with the deals available.

Save 25% ($76) AudioEngine A2 GEN3: was $299 now $223 at Amazon One of the best desktop speakers we've tested, now updated with USB-C and aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC, and SBC for stellar wireless connectivity up to 100 feet, these are an excellent audio upgrade for any desk. Read more Read less ▼

We've recommended the AudioEngine A2+ speakers for years, and the newer A2 GEN3 speakers only make them better. As usual, these speakers feature a 2.75-inch woofer and 0.75-inch tweeter, and they're among the best-sounding speakers in this class. They're expensive at $300, and even during shopping events, they don't always go on sale. That's what makes the 25% discount during Black Friday so attractive.

Although the cabinet and speakers remain unchanged, there are some updates under the hood. The GEN3 speakers support Bluetooth 5.3, adding support for various aptX codecs, and it uses a Class D amplifier, which should help the speakers run cooler. AudioEngine also swapped out the micro-USB port on the original speakers for a USB-C port.

Save 20% Creative Labs Pebble V2: was $33.24 now $26.49 at Amazon The Creative Labs Pebble V2 is a set of stereo speakers that connect to your PC via USB and feature a minimalist design. Read more Read less ▼

The Creative Labs Pebble V2 speakers are a go-to recommendation for cheap PC speakers here at Tom's Hardware, and for good reason. As you can read about in our review of the larger Creative Pebble Pro speakers, this range offers plenty of headroom, providing clean sound at higher volumes despite the tiny woofer size (just two inches). Like many Bluetooth speakers, the Pebble V2 set features passive radiators, capturing low-end frequencies to give the impression of a subwoofer. Of course, it's not the same as a subwoofer, but passive bass chambers help a lot with these smaller speakers.

You connect the speakers over a 3.5mm cable for audio, and power them with USB-C (the speakers call for a 10W port). Sustained RMS power is just 8W for the speakers, but they can peak a bit higher at 16W. They run lower by default, but a high-gain switch on the back will kick the power amp into full gear if you need the speakers louder.

Save 27% Edifier G2000 32W PC Gaming Speakers: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The G2000 speakers from Edifier come with a peak power raing of 32W and a frequency response of 98 Hz up to 22 kHz, along with analog and Bluetooth connections. Read more Read less ▼

The Edifer G2000 speakers double the power output of the Pebble V2's, and they feature larger 2.75-inch drivers (though no tweeter). At $80 on sale, they're much more expensive, but Edifier justifies the extra price with USB and Bluetooth output, alongside a standard 3.5mm connection, as well as a dedicated power adapter to avoid unwanted noise over USB power. If you want to expand your setup, there's also a subwoofer output.

RMS power here is 16W, giving you significantly more headroom at higher volumes to avoid any distortion. The 2.75-inch full range drivers offers decent low-end, though the frequency response cuts off just below 100 Hz, leaving precious sub-region frequencies out of the sonic picture. That gives you a good cutoff point to add a subwoofer, however.

Edifer's M60 speakers are larger, and they take some obvious notes from Audioengine. They're not quite the same as the A2+ speakers, however. The M60s feature a 3-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter, with an average RMS of 66W across all four drivers (18W each for the woofers, and 15W for the tweeters).

The speakers come with a Hi-Res audio certification, extending the frequency response up from the typical 20 kHz to 40 kHz. Although the human ear typically can't hear about 20 kHz, extra harmonic information down in the audible range of frequencies can add richness to the sound. The speakers can output via USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, or a 3.5mm, and they come with included stands, which is something even AudioEngine lacks.

Save 36% Onkyo Creator Series GX-10DB: was $249 now $159 at Amazon These 6.81 x 4.68 x 5.51-inch speakers have attractive removable cloth fronts, 10-degree angled stands to aim them up at your ears, and they performed well in our testing. They also have ample connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, RCA (with a built-in Phono stage for vinyl record players), optical, and a subwoofer connector. Read more Read less ▼

For slightly more than the M60s, we have a pair of the GX-10DB speakers from the Japanese brand Onkyo. They come with 3-inch woofers, as well, though slightly smaller 0.75-inch tweets, as well as a Class D amp that can drive RMS of 30W through the speakers. Onkyo gives you a ton of ways to connect to the speakers, including USB-C, optical, Bluetooth, and RCA. The RCA inputs feature a phono stage for use with a turntable, as well.

Although these are relatively inexpensive speakers, Onkyo still makes them feel premium with removable speaker grilles and built-in, wood-finished stands that angle the speakers up toward your ears.

If bookshelf speakers aren't your speed, you can save 44% on the Edifier D12 all-in-one desktop speaker. It's a 70-watt speaker with Bluetooth, RCA, and 3.5mm inputs with an attractive wood-grain finish and sleek removeable front grille that sports the Edifier logo.

The speaker is equipped with dual 4-inch drivers along with two 19mm silk down tweeters. Two bass radiator ports provide low-end support. At the top of the speaker, you'll find bass, middle, and treble controls, and the speaker includes a remote so you can control it wirelessly.

If you're looking for maximum power, you get 120W of goodness with Edifier's S1000MKII speakers, which are on sale for $100 off right now. These are large speakers with 5.5-inch aluminum alloy drivers and 1-inch titanium dome tweeters.

It features Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and RCA inputs, and there's a universal bass and treble control. These are large bookshelf speakers meant for listening to music, so make sure you have a large-enough desk to fit them byside your monitor.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.