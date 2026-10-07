Some of the best PC speakers and soundbars we've tested are on sale starting at just $27.99 — save up to 36% off a new pair of PC speakers from Creative, Edifier, and Onkyo

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Upgrade your audio setup with a bit of savings.

PC speakers
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One of the simplest upgrades you can make to your desktop setup is a pair of the best PC speakers, many of which are on sale now as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. We've tracked down six of the best deals on speakers we've tested, some of which are among the best we've tested on the market.

If you want an alternative to headphones or don't want to keep relying on your monitor's junky internal speakers, you need a dedicated pair of PC speakers that you can use for listening to music, watching movies, and of course, playing games. The picks below are all compact, stereo speaker systems that should easily fit on most desktops — though there are larger surround sound systems available, like the SteelSeries Arena 9, if you have the space (and cash) to spare.

Creative Labs Pebble V2
Save 15%
Creative Labs Pebble V2: was $32.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

The Creative Labs Pebble V2 is a set of stereo speakers that connect to your PC via USB and feature a minimalist design.

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Edifier G2000 32W PC Gaming Speakers
Save 27%
Edifier G2000 32W PC Gaming Speakers: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The G2000 speakers from Edifier come with a peak power raing of 32W and a frequency response of 98 Hz up to 22 kHz, along with analog and Bluetooth connections.

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Edifier Edifier M60 Multimedia Speaker
Save 25% ($50)
Edifier Edifier M60 Multimedia Speaker: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The Edifier M60 speakers feature a 3-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter, as well as 66W of total output across the four drivers.

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Onkyo Creator Series GX-10DB
Save 36%
Onkyo Creator Series GX-10DB: was $249 now $159 at Amazon

These 6.81 x 4.68 x 5.51-inch speakers have attractive removable cloth fronts, 10-degree angled stands to aim them up at your ears, and they performed well in our testing. They also have ample connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.3 LE, USB-C, RCA (with a built-in Phono stage for vinyl record players), optical, and a subwoofer connector. I've used these for years as the sound system for my projector and have been very happy with their audio output.

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Onkyo GX-30ARC
Onkyo GX-30ARC: was $349 now $249.99 at Amazon

These 4-inch 50-watt speakers look great, come with angled desktop stands, and can connect to your PC and just about everything else. Features include Bluetooth as well as 3.5mm AUX, HDMI ARC, USB-C, line/phono, and optical connections.

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Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speakers
Save $44.03
Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speakers: was $299.99 now $255.96 at Amazon

The Fluance Ai41 speakers feature 5-inch drivers with a 1-inch tweeter, and they come with an included remote that controls volume, bass, and treble.

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OXS Oxs Thunder Pro Gaming Soundbar With 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System, Built-In Woofer, Bluetooth Multi-Connection, 3 Pro Gamer Modes, Sleek Toggle Design, for Pcs and Gaming Consoles
Save 25% ($150)
OXS Oxs Thunder Pro Gaming Soundbar With 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System, Built-In Woofer, Bluetooth Multi-Connection, 3 Pro Gamer Modes, Sleek Toggle Design, for Pcs and Gaming Consoles: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

The OXS Thunder Pro speakers is a 5.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos support that comes with an included neck pillow that function as satellite speakers.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.