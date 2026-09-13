Transparent wall-mounted CD player raises over $540,000 on Kickstarter — $109 Syitren RM1's visible disc and mechanisms channel 90s B&O nostalgia with Bluetooth and battery power

With subscription services on the rise, it's probably not surprising that many people are seeking reassurance in the physicality and immutability of tangible media such as game cartridges, vinyl records, and CD players. So the Syitren RM1 CD player frame should fit right in. A lot of people seem to agree, as the $109 player has already collected over $540,000 on its Kickstarter — well beyond the initial goal of $3,000.

The RM1 is a compact disc reader fully encased in a transparent "borderless" acrylic frame, ready for hanging on a wall or sitting on a shelf. The components and mechanical parts are all fully visible, and the transparency extends to the read head assembly, battery compartment, and onboard buttons. There even appears to be a backlight LED under the moving harness for added visual appeal.

To fully avoid pesky cables, the unit is capable of Bluetooth audio output and uses a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery in an 18650 size that should be good for six to eight hours of playback and charges in one to two hours via a USB-C port. The unit is capable of reading standard CDs as well as data discs with MP3 files, just like in the good old days before subscriptions. There's also a 3.5-mm output jack if you want to wire the audio out to a separate unit.

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(Image credit: Syitren)

Those who lived through the 90s and 2000s will notice design cues taken from the iconic Bang & Olufsen Beosound 9000 tower CD player/changer, which was always visible in movies and shows where the set director said: "We need a futuristic-looking piece of audio gear."

Syitren's offering isn't the only one of its type, with its main competitors being the Coolgeek M1, the Clearframe CD Player, and the Moondrop Discream 2. All share the same root concept of making the CD and mechanical parts visible, though in my personal opinion the RM1 has the best execution. It does seem to be aimed at nostalgia and industrial design lovers rather than audiophiles, and for its affordable price, that's a perfectly fine bar to clear — especially considering the convenient, cable-free nature.

The Bang & Olufsen 9000c, an annoyingly ubiquitous presence in every futuristic living room across movies and shows. (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The claims of "hi-fi" audio output merit some inspection, though, as digital mediums live and die by how they're turned into physical signals. Over Bluetooth, the unit only supports SBC (baseline) and AAC codecs, with modern protocols or lossless transport notably absent. The wired output specs say "over 70 dB" of dynamic range, THD (distortion) "under" 0.1%; these figures are lower than even early desktop CD players.

These days, even an affordable audio interface such as my Audient Evo 4 is orders of magnitude better, with a dynamic range of 113 dB (remember, decibels are logarithmic) and THD under 0.0015%. That said, the RM1 should be fine for use with compact Bluetooth speakers — just don't expect a grandiose experience when hooked up to bigger amplification.

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You can preorder a Syitren RM1 at Kickstarter for $109 just for the main unit, or $139 with the firm's N200 Bluetooth speaker that's dressed in Braun-inspired design cues. $169 gets you two RM1s ($84.5 a piece), and you can get a four-pack for $319 ($79.75 each). If you just want the N200 retro speaker, you can purchase those separately for $59, in beige or black colorways.

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