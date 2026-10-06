Trettire's Retro Ambient Audio System offers a full hi-fi system with no wires — wall-mountable vinyl, CD, and cassette players serve as functional decor

News
By
Published

Ought to elicit more than a few "wow, no wires" comments.

Trettitre Retro Ambient Audio System
(Image credit: Trettitre)

The resurgence of physical media has been in full swing in the alternative music scene for a while. Nowadays, likely as an effect of streaming services' shenanigans, even mainstream audiences are catching on to the tactile experience and ownership offered by a CD or a vinyl record. We covered the Syitren RM1 CD player frame only a few weeks ago, and now the concept is back in full-system form thanks to Trettitre's Retro Ambient Sound System (RASS).

The spiffy-looking setup comprises a vinyl turntable with RGB backlighting, a compact disc player, and a cassette player — all atop a magnetic metal rack complete with a phone holder. The star of the show is the record player, a unit packing an actual Audio-Technica AT-3600L phono cartridge, a self-balancing tone arm, and even a manual speed knob for up to ±5% adjustment. There's Bluetooth support with high-end AptX, AptX HD, and AptX Adaptive codecs, as well as an auxiliary 3.5 mm output.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.