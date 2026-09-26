Microsoft quietly drops Copilot+ branding from its new laptops after two years — Surface CVP confirms new devices meet hardware requirements but lack controversial branding

News
By
Published

Few will mourn the passing of Copilot+.

Microsoft branding for Copilot+ PC
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft launched the Copilot+ brand in 2024 to differentiate its offerings with local AI capabilities from other devices that do not have NPUs or fail to meet the minimum 40+ TOPS requirement. But a little over two years after the disastrous launch and poor sales, the company has quietly moved away from the brand. Microsoft Surface CVP Brett Ostrum confirmed this to Windows Central in an interview on the sidelines of Snapdragon Summit 2026.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.