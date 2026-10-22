17 Russian trawlers logged mapping undersea cables connecting the US and Europe — over 500 incidents of Russian vessels loitering over critical communications cables reported in under 5 years

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The Russians are apparently scouting the exact locations of this critical infrastructure.

An image of an undersea cable under water.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Moscow is apparently using commercial fishing trawlers to map undersea cables connecting the U.S. and Europe. According to The Telegraph, it has uncovered over 500 incidents where Russian fishing boats loitered above critical communications cables over a span of four and a half years. All the data came from Global Fishing Watch, which uses satellite data to track vessels over the open ocean. The satellite tracks of these suspicious Russian ships are then cross-referenced over nautical charts that marked the locations of undersea cables.

While the general location of most undersea cables is clearly marked on nautical charts so ships can avoid them, any operation involving undersea cables requires more accurate positioning data. The Telegraph gave three examples of Russian trawlers seemingly surveying critical infrastructure. One ship followed the track of nine separate cables under the Atlantic, including the Atlantic Crossing 1 telecommunications cable and the decommissioned TAT-14 undersea cable owned by Sprint Corporation. Another ship loitered near the trans-Atlantic Hibernia Express cable and then followed the route of the Shefa-2 cable that connects Shetland to the Faroe Islands, while a third partially followed the tracks of the Amitie and Grace Hopper undersea cables, which connects the UK, France, and Spain to the U.S.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Time for some magic to make them all disappear. Pirate of the sea be gone. Poof - They be gone! :blush:
    Reply