AMD beats Intel to the trillion-dollar club as stock price soars — firm joins Nvidia, Broadcom, and SK hynix for companies worth over $1 trillion

AMD's market cap has crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time, following a rally in its share price over the last week. At market close on Friday, AMD's share price was around $557. On Monday morning, shares immediately jumped to $607 on the market open and have continued to rise, finally pushing AMD over the $1 trillion mark.

$1 trillion market cap! 🚀 @AMD has officially joined one of the most exclusive clubs in the market. https://t.co/woLb1X4HB7September 21, 2026

Saša Marinković, AMD's senior marketing director, shared the milestone on X. Since posting, AMD's share has fluctuated a bit, bringing the market cap down below $1 trillion for brief periods. Undoubtedly, the buzz around the milestone will cause some turmoil in the share price throughout the day, though it should eventually stabilize.

Just a week ago, AMD was quite a ways off hitting the trillion-dollar milestone. AMD's share price has risen by around 29% over the past month, and 21% of that jump came in just the last five days. On Monday alone, AMD's shares jumped around 9% within the first few hours of the market opening.

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If you're unfamiliar, market cap is a shorthand for understanding the value of a company. It looks at the number of outstanding shares multiplied by the share price. It's not necessarily tied to revenue or profit, at least not directly. Rather, market cap is a read on the value of a company in the eyes of Wall Street, fluctuating as the share price does.

AMD joins a club of fewer than two dozen companies around the world that have passed a $1 trillion market cap, including SK hynix, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Micron. Although AMD has now joined the club, it's still far behind its rival in the AI accelerator space, Nvidia, which sits at a market cap of around $5.4 trillion currently.

However, AMD was able to beat Intel to the milestone. Intel's market cap currently sits at around $648 billion. Interestingly, Intel has actually seen a larger rally in its share price over the past month. Share prices have risen 37% in the past month, with 25% of that growth coming in the past five days. Similar to AMD, Intel opened on the market Monday morning with a 13% jump.

Following AMD's Q2 earnings, where it beat revenue expectations by 2%, shares traded down, creating an opportunity to hold. That's paying off now as both AMD and Intel shares jump.

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Although AMD's AI accelerators have made inroads into the data center, Nvidia still largely dominates that market. AMD's unique positioning comes from its CPUs, which have become a focal point of agentic AI data centers over the past year.

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