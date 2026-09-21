AMD beats Intel to the trillion-dollar club as stock price soars — firm joins Nvidia, Broadcom, and SK hynix for companies worth over $1 trillion

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Nvidia first hit $1 trillion in 2023 and has gone onto become the most valuable company in the world.

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AMD's market cap has crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time, following a rally in its share price over the last week. At market close on Friday, AMD's share price was around $557. On Monday morning, shares immediately jumped to $607 on the market open and have continued to rise, finally pushing AMD over the $1 trillion mark.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    I'm starting to think this is "Monopoly" money...

    How many goats is that?

    Regards.
    Reply
  • helper800
    -Fran- said:
    I'm starting to think this is "Monopoly" money...

    How many goats is that?

    Regards.
    Many, many goats, my friend.
    Reply