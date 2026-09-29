Anthropic CEO called Jensen Huang 'kind of Trump-like' during heated dinner — Nvidia CEO reportedly called Anthropic executive a 'bean counter' after Google TPU comparison

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An excerpt from Kevin Roose's upcoming book describes a very awkward dinner.

Jensen Huang and Dario Amodei
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had a rocky first meeting, according to an upcoming book. Kevin Roose, the author of the forthcoming book, The AGI Chronicles, published an excerpt on X that their initial rendezvous was filled with disagreements and included some slights.

The meeting, which the book says took place in May 2022 at the high-end Chinese restaurant Eight Tables in San Francisco, was to discuss Anthropic's compute needs.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
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Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01